INSIGHT | Reckoning with social work’s uneasy legacy in apartheid SA

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SA enters Human Rights Month each March with its familiar language of dignity, justice, and equality.

Social work, as a profession, stands confidently at the centre of this discourse, speaking the language of rights and empowerment.

Yet there is an uncomfortable truth we often sidestep; social work in SA was not only shaped during apartheid it functioned within it.

This is not an easy statement, but it is an honest one. If Human Rights Month is to be more than symbolic performance, the profession must confront itself not only as a force for good, but as a structure that has also been entangled in harm.

The Sharpeville massacre is remembered as a tragic turning point, where 69 people were killed for resisting pass laws, many shot in the back. We honour the lives lost. We teach the history. But we rarely ask the harder question: what did institutions of care and welfare look like in that moment?

If we dare to ask, Sharpeville becomes more than history; it becomes a mirror and when social work looks into that mirror, the reflection is not as clean as we might like.

The professionalisation of social work in SA did not emerge in a neutral space. It developed within a system designed to privilege white populations while controlling and marginalising black communities.

Welfare services were racially structured, with disproportionate resources allocated to white citizens, while black South Africans experienced systemic neglect, regulation, and displacement. Social workers, positioned as agents of care, operated within this system.

This does not negate individual compassion or integrity. But it does mean the profession itself was embedded in, and benefited from, a broader architecture of inequality. This system was not incidental it was legislated and organised.

The Welfare Organisations Act ensured welfare organisations aligned with segregationist policies and centralised state control. They shaped how social work was practised, who was served, where services could be delivered, and how care was structured.

To operate within such a system required more than passive compliance; it required alignment. Systems do not sustain themselves they are sustained by the institutions and professionals who operate within them.

Social work was not outside apartheid. It was entangled in it. Yet this is not the version of the profession’s history we readily tell.

Instead, we move quickly from apartheid to democracy, from injustice to progress, as though a clean moral reset occurred in 1994. It did not.

The residue remains in institutional cultures, in training frameworks, in whose knowledge is prioritised, and in how communities are engaged. This is where the profession should be most unsettled not only about its past, but about its present.

The question is whether the profession is willing to confront that power honestly or continue to speak the language of human rights while avoiding its own reflection

Globally, we continue to witness conditions social work claims to oppose: war, displacement, state violence, and systematic dehumanisation. Yet many schools of social work and professional bodies remain noticeably quiet. Silence, in a profession that claims social justice as its backbone, is not neutral. It is a position.

If social work could function within oppressive systems during apartheid, we must ask what it means when the profession today hesitates to advocate, to boycott, or to engage at a macro level in confronting injustice. Are we repeating history this time framed as professionalism and policy compliance?

Human rights, then, cannot only be outward-facing. They must also be inward-facing, requiring a willingness to interrogate the profession’s own foundations.

This interrogation must include whose histories are centred and whose are marginalised.

The dominant narrative of social work in SA remains heavily Eurocentric, while African pioneers are underrepresented.

Figures such as Charlotte Maxeke, Ellen Kuzwayo, and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela practised forms of social work that were political, community-rooted, and unapologetically activist.

They did not separate care from resistance. They understood that improving well-being in an unjust society requires more than service delivery it requires confrontation.

Yet their work is often treated as supplementary rather than foundational.

The same marginalisation applies to indigenous knowledge systems, which have long provided relational, spiritual, and collective frameworks of care.

These are not informal alternatives; they are legitimate systems of knowledge and practice. Yet they remain peripheral within formal social work education.

If transformation is to be meaningful, this must shift, not symbolically, but structurally. It is one thing to speak about decolonisation; it is another to change what is taught, whose knowledge is legitimised, and how practice is shaped.

In many African homes, when we pahla (invoking our ancestors) we ask to walk with those aligned with truth and integrity. Social work must ask itself the same question. Alignment requires reflection. Integrity requires accountability, especially for a profession historically intertwined with the apartheid state.

Sharpeville, in this sense, is not just a memory. It is a call to rethink how healing is approached in communities still living with the intergenerational effects of violence and dispossession.

Healing is not merely technical it is relational, historical, and political. Social workers cannot meaningfully facilitate it without engaging all three.

As we mark World Social Work Day under the theme “co-building hope and harmony,” we must ask what these words demand.

Hope cannot be built on selective memory. Harmony cannot exist without confronting inequality. Real hope requires discomfort. It requires honesty. It requires a willingness to sit with the parts of our professional history that disrupt the image we prefer.

Social work prides itself on ethics, justice, dignity, care. Yet too often, ethics are used to maintain order rather than challenge it. They become a language of restraint rather than a catalyst for action.

In truth, social work has never been neutral. It has always been shaped by power. The question is whether the profession is willing to confront that power honestly or continue to speak the language of human rights while avoiding its own reflection.

Aphiwe Ntloko, North West University social work lecturer & Busisiwe Madikizela-Theu, Nelson Mandela University social work lecturer