ANC needs to restore public trust with a return to its founding principles, or face further decline

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC delegates who descended on kuGompo City for the party's provincial elective were directed to go home.

The trajectory in the Eastern Cape ANC reflects a troubling and sustained pattern of organisational instability and internal contestation.

From the 2017 provincial conference , infamously remembered as the “festival of chairs”, to the 2022 conference, delayed by protracted court challenges, and now the watershed 2026 conference aborted through a court interdict, a consistent narrative of dysfunction has emerged.

These moments are not isolated. They are cumulative indicators of a deeper systemic crisis within the ANC.

The most recent collapse of the ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference demands serious reflection on the movement’s adherence to its own values, its constitutional obligations and its responsibility to the people it seeks to serve.

At the centre of this crisis lies a fundamental principle — respect for the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law. The decision by aggrieved members to approach the courts affirms the resilience of SA’s constitutional democracy.

However, it simultaneously exposes the failure of internal party systems to resolve disputes within their own frameworks.

Equally concerning is the inability of party structures to uphold the ANC’s own constitution and conference guidelines.

Internal democratic processes are not procedural technicalities; they are the foundation upon which legitimacy, cohesion and trust are built.

Their erosion suggests a pattern in which rules are inconsistently applied, selectively interpreted, or disregarded altogether in pursuit of factional advantage.

A deeper analysis reveals that the crisis is also rooted in the organisation’s internal culture.

The ANC has historically prided itself on a disciplined, value-driven organisational culture anchored in unity, accountability and collective leadership.

However, what is increasingly evident is a shift toward a fragmented culture characterised by factionalism, patronage and the erosion of ethical leadership.

The question of power distribution within the organisation also warrants critical attention

The culture of service is gradually being replaced by a culture of entitlement, in which positions are pursued not as instruments of transformation but as avenues of influence and control.

This cultural shift is further complicated by tensions within the organisation’s structural design.

Traditionally, the ANC has operated within a hierarchical framework in which authority flows from the national to the provincial, regional and branch levels.

While this can provide order and clarity, in the current context, hierarchical authority appears weakened, inconsistently enforced or manipulated to serve factional interests.

Simultaneously, there are emerging elements of what may be described as adhocracy. In this informal, fluid system, decision-making becomes decentralised, unstructured and often driven by shifting alliances rather than established rules.

The question of power distribution within the organisation also warrants critical attention.

The principles of devolution, deconcentration and decentralisation are essential for effective governance and organisational resilience.

Devolution, which entails the transfer of decision-making powers to lower structures, is intended to empower branches and regions as the lifeblood of the movement.

However, in practice, this has often been undermined by interference from higher levels or by factional manipulation at the local level.

Deconcentration, which involves the redistribution of administrative responsibilities within existing hierarchical frameworks, has similarly faced challenges.

Instead of enhancing efficiency and responsiveness, it has sometimes led to confusion, role duplication and weakened accountability mechanisms.

Decentralisation, as a broader principle, seeks to balance power across the organisation to prevent over-centralisation and promote inclusivity.

Yet the current dynamics suggest a distortion of this principle, where decentralised power is not always exercised responsibly or in alignment with organisational values.

These structural and cultural challenges are compounded by a growing perception that within the movement, the pursuit of power has overshadowed the commitment to serve the people.

Leadership contests, once grounded in ideological clarity and developmental vision, have increasingly devolved into struggles for positions.

This shift weakens the organisation’s moral standing and distances it from its mission as a liberation movement rooted in the aspirations of the masses.

Leadership conduct at all levels warrants critical scrutiny.

Democratic systems demand discipline, accountability and respect for outcomes even when they are unfavourable. The current climate reflects a deficit in these values.

Moreover, there is an observable tendency among some members to protect individuals at the expense of the organisation’s broader image.

This culture of personality-driven politics erodes accountability and weakens institutional credibility.

The implications of the aborted 2026 conference are far-reaching. The Eastern Cape has historically been one of the ANC’s strongest support bases, making a significant contribution to its electoral success.

However, persistent internal conflicts, public disputes and organisational instability now threaten to erode this support.

Communities are increasingly disillusioned and trust in the organisation’s capacity to govern effectively is diminishing.

Public confidence remains a fragile yet essential asset. When a governing party appears divided and unable to manage its own affairs, it inevitably raises concerns about its ability to lead the state.

The collapse of conference in 2026, when viewed alongside the events of 2017 and 2022, must serve as a decisive turning point.

The ANC faces a critical choice — to recommit to its founding principles, rebuild a disciplined and ethical organisational culture, clarify its structural systems of power and accountability, and restore public trust, or to continue along a path of factionalism and decline.

The decision it takes will shape not only its own future but also the broader trajectory of South Africa’s democratic project.

The time for introspection, accountability and renewal is now.

Dr Vuyani Goodman Langa, teaching development specialist, Walter Sisulu. He writes in his personal capacity as an independent political analyst, and the views expressed are those of the author, not those of the institution he represents