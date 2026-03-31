EDITORIAL | Difficult questions still need answers in fight against GBV

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Uyinene 'Nene' Mrwetyana was murdered at a post office in Cape Town.

In 2019, the name Uyinene Mrwetyana became a rallying cry, a symbol of grief, and a mirror held up to a society that could no longer look away from the pervasive violence faced by women in SA.

Seven years on, her name still echoes with painful clarity.

It once again reverberated during a public lecture at her alma mater, Kingswood College, a few days ago.

The annual lecture is not only a moment of remembrance, it is an indictment of how much remains unchanged.

Ours is a country of paradoxes: we have adequate pieces of legislation and are good at making profound pronouncements but fall flat at implementation.

Gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) is no exception.

Every year, in the last week of November, the country launches 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children with a lot of promises to fight GBVF.

In 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed three laws to deal with the pandemic: Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act; the Domestic Violence Amendment Act; and the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act.

In 2025, the government declared GBVF a national disaster.

We gather, we light candles, we speak the victims’ names — but do we confront the deeper truths?

Sadly, as guest speaker at this year’s Uyinene commemoration, Bishop Pumla Nzimande pointed out that the country has still not experienced the fruit of that declaration.

Commemorations, just like our great laws, risk becoming rituals of comfort rather than catalysts for change.

We gather, we light candles, we speak the victims’ names — but do we confront the deeper truths?

Violence against women is not an aberration; it is sustained by systems of inequality, silence and impunity.

It thrives where accountability is weak and where cultural attitudes excuse or minimise harm.

We agree with Nzimande in urging young people to be the generation that “changes the story” along with the toxic cultures that allow GBVF to flourish.

It is our hope that young people, especially those in universities, can start asking those difficult but necessary questions.

What has been done to strengthen policing and prosecutorial systems?

How effectively are survivors supported?

Are educational institutions, workplaces and communities safer today than they were in 2019 when Mrwetyana was killed?

Of course, we appreciate efforts made this far — policy frameworks, awareness campaigns and renewed commitments from leadership.

But progress measured in statements and summits is not enough.

Real change must be felt in the lived experiences of women who should be able to walk freely, study without fear and exist without constantly calculating risk.

Seven years after Mrwetyana’s murder, the question is not whether we remember.

It is whether we have changed enough to honour that memory with action.

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