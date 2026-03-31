Iran learns painful lesson about limitations of Brics membership

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Iran finds itself in a direct military confrontation with the US, Israel and their allies — a war that has already claimed more than 1,300 Iranian lives, including that of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Despite having joined the expanded Brics bloc of 11 emerging economies in 2024, Tehran has received no meaningful military or diplomatic support from its fellow members.

The silence from Moscow, Beijing, New Delhi, Pretoria and even Gulf capitals exposes a fundamental miscalculation: Iran mistook Brics for a counter‑hegemonic alliance capable of deterring Western aggression, when in reality it remains a loose economic forum where national interests consistently override solidarity.

The most glaring contradiction lies within the Gulf. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — both US security partners hosting American military bases — are now fellow Brics members.

When Iran retaliates against US‑Israeli strikes by targeting infrastructure in those Gulf states, it is striking its supposed allies.

No diplomatic communiqué can overcome the fact that Brics members are effectively on opposing sides of a kinetic conflict.

As one former Indian diplomat noted, the crisis “has exposed the political contradictions within the expanded Brics”.

For other members, economic pragmatism has dictated their distance.

SA, which in March hosted Brics naval exercises, quietly excluded Iran from active participation after Washington threatened 25% tariffs on any country conducting military co-operation with Tehran.

SA asked Iranian vessels to leave the Simon’s Town naval base, calculating that trade preferences under the African Growth and Opportunity Act were worth more than a symbolic show of solidarity.

India, as current Brics chair, faces an equally delicate balancing act.

New Delhi has long enjoyed energy and strategic ties with Tehran, but it has also deepened defence and intelligence co-operation with the US.

With nearly 10-million Indian citizens living in Gulf states and its energy imports heavily dependent on the Strait of Hormuz, India has refrained from criticising the initial US‑Israeli strikes.

Its posture reflects a broader reality: when national interests are at stake, bloc loyalties recede.

Russia and China — the two Brics members with the greatest geopolitical weight — have condemned the US‑Israeli strikes in carefully worded statements.

Moscow called the assassination of Khamenei a “cynical violation of international law”, and Beijing expressed concern.

Yet neither has provided military assistance, intervened diplomatically beyond rhetoric, or risked direct confrontation with Washington.

Their posture is one of calculated opportunism.

Both benefit from a conflict that drains American resources and weakens US influence in the Middle East, but they are unwilling to pay the cost of Iran’s war.

Iran’s foreign minister has spent weeks pleading with Brics members to act, stressing that it is “essential for the institution to play a constructive role”.

Under India’s chairmanship, however, the bloc has failed to issue any joint statement.

The official explanation is telling: “Some members of Brics are directly involved in the current situation,” making consensus impossible.

Recognising its isolation, Iran has abandoned the “strategic patience” that characterised its earlier posture.

Its new strategy, framed as “peace through resistance”, rests on self‑reliance and asymmetric warfare.

Tehran’s most potent weapon is geography: by partially closing or disrupting the Strait of Hormuz — through which one‑fifth of the world’s oil passes — Iran aims to make the war economically unsustainable for the West.

The bet is that rising energy prices and global economic pain will alter Washington’s cost‑benefit calculus more effectively than direct military parity ever could.

This approach also relies on non‑state partners — Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other “archers on the hill” — to wage a war of attrition designed to outlast US political will.

It is not the strategy of a state confident in its alliances, but of a state that has concluded it can count only on itself.

The uncomfortable truth that Iran’s isolation reveals is about the nature of the emerging multipolar order.

Multipolarity, it turns out, does not mean solidarity.

The dissolution of US unipolarity has produced not a coherent alternative structure of mutual obligation, but a landscape where every state calculates its own advantage, and solidarity ends precisely where costs begin.

Brics members will condemn aggression in carefully worded statements, but when the choice is between backing Iran and protecting their own economies, security relationships or access to US markets, they will choose themselves.

For Iran, the lesson is painful. Membership in economic clubs and diplomatic forums provides no shield against military attack.

The path forward is one of self‑reliance — a path Iran has walked before under decades of sanctions and isolation.

As one Iranian diplomat confessed, “we are alone against the biggest military superpower of the history”.

The broader question left unanswered is what purpose institutions like Brics serve if they cannot find common cause when one of their members is subjected to sustained military assault.

But that question will be answered by each member in its own time, on its own terms, and in its own interest.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to fight — alone.

• Monwabisi Ncayiyana is an ANC member in Ward 32 KwaZulu-Natal and a former Eastern Cape provincial executive committee member of Sasco.