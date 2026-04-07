INSIGHT | Digitisation and inclusion must move at same pace

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SA is in the midst of a significant digital shift. Across government, industry and development institutions, digitalisation is increasingly regarded as essential to improving efficiency, transparency and access to services.

In many respects, this shift is both necessary and overdue.

A modern economy cannot function effectively without embracing digital tools and systems.

For the purposes of this discussion, it is useful to distinguish between digitisation and digitalisation.

Digitisation refers to the conversion of records, information and processes from paper‑based or analogue formats into digital form.

Digitalisation speaks to a broader change — the restructuring of systems, institutional processes and service delivery models around digital technologies.

While these terms are often used interchangeably, the difference matters, particularly when considering questions of access and inclusion.

From the perspective of institutions driving reform, the benefits of digitalisation are clear.

Digital systems can streamline processes, improve data management and extend the reach of services.

In a resource‑constrained environment, digital solutions are often viewed as the most practical way to scale impact and improve delivery.

Yet the lived reality for many South Africans is more complex.

Digital infrastructure remains unevenly distributed across the country.

While some areas benefit from advanced connectivity and stable access, many rural and peripheral communities continue to face limited or unreliable internet, high data costs, unstable electricity and low levels of digital literacy.

In this context, the digital divide continues to reflect broader social and economic inequalities.

As more public services, employment processes and everyday economic activities move online, digital access is no longer optional.

Job applications, grant systems, licensing processes, healthcare bookings and learning platforms increasingly assume reliable connectivity and a level of digital confidence.

For people who rely on prepaid data, shared devices or public access points, this shift introduces new and often invisible barriers.

This tension is particularly evident in the digitalisation of public services.

Online platforms and automated systems are introduced to improve efficiency and access, yet challenges arise when physical alternatives are withdrawn too quickly or when users are expected to navigate complex systems without adequate support.

In such instances, exclusion does not result from policy intent, but from the way systems are designed and implemented.

Without deliberate investment in digital literacy and ongoing support, digitalisation risks benefiting those who are already digitally enabled, while leaving others behind

A recurring risk in rapid digital reform is the assumption that access equals inclusion.

Technical connectivity does not necessarily translate into meaningful participation.

Digital systems require confidence, familiarity and skills, especially as platforms become more sophisticated.

Without deliberate investment in digital literacy and ongoing support, digitalisation risks benefiting those who are already digitally enabled, while leaving others behind.

There is also a tendency to treat digital transformation as a technical exercise, rather than as a social one.

Systems may function well from an institutional perspective, yet fail to account for realities such as intermittent connectivity, power disruptions or shared access to devices.

When these realities are overlooked, trust in digital systems weakens and the intended benefits of reform are undermined.

An additional challenge lies in the digitisation of government records and documents.

Public institutions are custodians of vast amounts of information that underpin service delivery, accountability and institutional memory.

As digitisation accelerates, paper‑based systems, legacy archives and digital platforms often coexist.

This uneven transition results in duplication, delays and administrative uncertainty.

For citizens, the consequences are immediate.

Applications stall, records are misplaced between systems and individuals are required to resubmit information already held by the state.

Those with limited digital access bear the highest burden, as repeated submissions carry financial, time and emotional costs.

Reluctance to digitise fully within parts of the public service is not always resistance to change.

In many cases, it reflects legitimate concerns around data security, legal compliance, skills readiness and accountability.

Physical records can offer a sense of certainty in environments already under pressure.

However, when this hesitation results in fragmented systems, it compounds exclusion and undermines continuity, particularly for those least able to navigate complexity.

These realities point to a broader consideration: inclusive digitalisation cannot be achieved by any single actor acting alone.

Closing the digital divide requires co-ordinated action across government, the private sector, development institutions and civil society.

The government has a responsibility to recognise digitalisation not only as a technical reform, but as a social and economic shift.

This includes aligning reform timelines with realities on the ground, retaining assisted access points for essential services and ensuring that the introduction of digital systems does not outpace citizens’ ability to engage meaningfully.

The private sector, as a major driver of digital innovation, must also reflect on its role.

While technological advancement and automation are reshaping industries, these gains risk remaining concentrated unless deliberate efforts are made to expand access, invest in skills and support affordable connectivity.

Digital inclusion should be understood not only as a social good, but as a foundation for long‑term economic participation.

Development institutions and innovation hubs similarly need to consider whether digital interventions are reaching beyond early adopters and urban centres.

Platforms and training programmes must be designed for accessibility and scale, rather than for demonstration alone.

For institutions actively promoting digital capability, including the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ), this context underlines the importance of pairing advocacy with practical enablement.

Through its Science and Technology Park, the ELIDZ facilitates access to Cisco‑accredited ICT training programmes aimed at building digital skills in the Eastern Cape.

These initiatives contribute to strengthening digital capability, but their impact depends on sustained support and integration into broader inclusion efforts.

Ultimately, digital readiness cannot be assumed.

It must be built deliberately, supported consistently and grounded in lived realities.

Progress should be measured not by the number of platforms launched or documents digitised, but by capability built, trust strengthened and participation widened.

Digitisation is necessary. But if digitalisation is to support development rather than deepen inequality, it must move at a pace that allows institutions, record custodians and citizens to adapt together.

Only then can SA’s digital future be both effective and inclusive.

Sipho Masinga, ICT business analyst, East London IDZ