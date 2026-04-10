EDITORAL | Poor officiating a blight on province’s proud boxing status

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Rounds would last two minutes for fighters up to 54-years-old rounds‚ and 90 seconds for those older. Fights would comprise three‚ five or six rounds.

It is often said that if boxing in this province, specifically the Buffalo City Metro region, sneezes the whole country catches flu.

And that could not be closer to the truth after a series of bad officiating in tournaments threatens to deliver a knockout blow to the sport.

Tournament after tournament have been blighted by a series of bad decisions, subjecting boxers to fighting their opponents while needing to contend with what officials will dish out.

As the BCM region is at the forefront of boxing activity, it was no wonder that the region was thrust into the spotlight by getting an official, known to the Dispatch, suspended for such poor officiating.

Some boxers have openly voiced their displeasure for what could even eventually destroy their careers.

However, that official has not been the only one found wanting if controversial decisions meted out by her colleagues are anything to go by.

While judging bouts is a subjective matter, as some officials prefer aggression more than ring generalship, the decisions have left a trail of despondency in the ring.

Some boxers have openly voiced their displeasure for what could even eventually destroy their careers.

One such boxer is Nqweba (formerly Kirkwood) fighter Monalisa Takane after she found herself on the wrong end of the judges’ decision in her Eastern Cape female title clash against Asandiswa Nxokwana of Westbank in Scenery Park a few weeks ago.

Takane cried bitterly for what she described as an attempt by officials to destroy her career which she had worked so hard to maintain.

However, she was not the only one who was considered a victim of questionable officiating from the same tournament.

A mini skirmish flared up when KwaZulu-Natal female boxer Ayanda Ndonyela was surprisingly declared a loser by stoppage to her provincial homegirl, Nolwazi Myingwa.

This even though Ndonyela was on the offensive, pinning her opponent on the ropes amid a flurry of punches.

The referee suddenly jumped in to stop the fight, with spectators including Myingwa confused in whose favour the outcome was.

A few weeks earlier in Port Alfred, similar questionable decisions spoiled a good tournament promoted by Zolani Tete’s Last Born Promotions and funded by the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture.

And last weekend at the Guild Theatre, the judges could not agree on the winners in all the bouts that went the distance.

To make matters worse, one of the judges could not even correctly tally a scorecard, failing to score one of the rounds.

BSA needs to urgently attend to the problem as it has the potential to destroy the sport.

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