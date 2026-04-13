EDITORIAL | Golf club lease must benefit disadvantaged, not politicians

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The rental amount standoff between Buffalo City Metro and the East London Golf Club has finally been resolved, with the recent council meeting approving a 10-year lease extension for the club, at a revised monthly rental fee of R21,500.

The East London Golf Club and the Buffalo City Metro have finally reached an agreement on the lease of the land on which the golf course has existed for more than a century.

The history of the club is an interesting one.

On its website, it says it is one of the oldest courses, loved by members and visitors alike, with a ranking that is consistently in Golf Digest’s top 20.

It’s rated as one of the best championship courses in SA, has hosted the SA Open six times, is a regular home for national and regional championships, and hosts many seniors and nomads tournaments.

There can be no doubt it is one of KuGompo City’s gems and should be celebrated and promoted and made to work for all.

The value of that land lies largely in the development that the golf club has, over many years, ploughed into its unique undulating course, which traverses hills and dunes and encompasses indigenous bush.

From paying just R4 a year – precisely what allowed the club to develop and improve the course and its facilities — it will now have to cough up R21,500 a month.

This rental is based on property valuations and a 50% discount the municipality gives qualifying sports clubs.

Given the metro’s need for funds and the club’s ability to pay, it seems to be a deal that would suit everyone.

But, it seems the municipality wants to strong-arm the club into some rather dubious-sounding conditions.

To top it all, it wants BCM to get half of any advertising or naming rights revenue generated by the club

One of the better conditions is the requirement that the club must actively promote golf among previously disadvantaged communities, something the club says it already tries to do.

But the municipality says it will monitor this closely, putting a heavier onus on the club to become a ‘public good’.

In most cases, municipalities find ways to incentivise sports and other clubs to become a public good.

Here, the municipality has increased its rental by six million percent, while demanding it spend more on becoming a public good.

To add insult to injury, it wants city authorities to get free use and limitless access to the club for conferences and workshops, that the mayor and anyone invited by her office get free entry and VIP access for competitions.

These are all people whose huge salaries allow them to easily afford membership and spectator fees.

To top it all, it wants BCM to get half of any advertising or naming rights revenue generated by the club.

It’s simply not a sustainable model. BCM should go back to the drawing board and come up with a sensible solution that benefits the disadvantaged and not the politicians in power.

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