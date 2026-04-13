INSIGHT | Transformation has not failed — it remains incomplete

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SA stands at a defining crossroads. Thirty years into democracy, we have secured political freedom — but economic freedom remains unevenly distributed, elusive for millions, and structurally constrained by the enduring legacy of apartheid.

According to Stats SA, our Gini coefficient hovers around 0.63, placing SA among the most unequal societies in the world.

This is not merely a statistic — it is a reflection of lived reality: communities locked out of opportunity, entrepreneurs excluded from markets, and talent left unrealised.

It is precisely this imbalance that gave rise to transformative legislation such as the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, and the Public Procurement Act.

These were never intended as instruments of exclusion or division, but as tools of economic justice — designed to expand participation and unlock growth.

Public discourse often reduces transformation policy to ideology.

Yet the data tells a more nuanced and compelling story.

Employment among black South Africans has more than doubled since 1994 — from roughly five million to more than 12 million today.

The emergence of a black middle class — now estimated between four and six million people — has fundamentally reshaped the economy.

This cohort has driven consumer demand, strengthened key sectors such as banking and property, and expanded the national tax base.

Corporate SA, too, has shifted. Black representation in boardrooms has increased significantly, and ownership on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange has grown from negligible levels in the 1990s to meaningful, though still insufficient, participation today.

If SA is serious about inclusive growth, then public procurement must become the cornerstone of economic transformation

Perhaps most importantly, empowerment initiatives have extended beyond elites.

More than half a million workers now hold shares in their companies through employee ownership schemes — an indication that transformation, when properly implemented, can build wealth across the workforce.

These are not trivial gains. They are the foundations of a more inclusive economy.

Yet we must confront an equally important truth: transformation has not gone far enough.

Unemployment remains disproportionately high among black South Africans, exceeding 35% in many instances, compared to single-digit levels among white South Africans.

This disparity is not evidence that transformation has failed — it is evidence that it remains incomplete.

There are also legitimate concerns about the concentration of benefits, where empowerment has, at times, accrued to a narrow segment rather than the broad base it was intended to uplift.

Coupled with weak enforcement and inconsistent compliance, these gaps have undermined public confidence.

The solution, however, is not to abandon transformation — but to deepen, refine, and implement it with integrity.

If SA is serious about inclusive growth, then public procurement must become the cornerstone of economic transformation.

Government spends hundreds of billions of rand annually.

This is not just expenditure — it is economic power.

Who receives these contracts determines who participates in the economy.

The procurement framework, anchored by the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act and the Public Procurement Act, is designed to open markets to those historically excluded.

It provides emerging entrepreneurs with access to opportunity, credibility, and scale — three elements they are systematically denied in the private sector.

Done correctly, procurement can transform townships and rural economies into engines of production, not just consumption.

It can build local industries, stimulate job creation, and expand the tax base.

But this requires discipline: transparency, accountability, and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and fronting.

Economic exclusion is no longer only visible — it is increasingly embedded in systems.

Banking algorithms, credit scoring models, and insurance risk assessments have the potential to replicate historical bias under the guise of data.

This is a new and urgent frontier in the struggle for economic justice.

SA must lead in regulating financial systems to ensure fairness.

This includes confronting discriminatory credit practices, ensuring transparency in risk modelling, and expanding access to inclusive financial products.

Without access to capital, there can be no entrepreneurship. Without entrepreneurship, there can be no inclusive growth.

Economic transformation cannot succeed in isolation. It must be anchored in social cohesion.

Townships and informal settlements are not merely spaces of deprivation — they are vibrant centres of culture, innovation, and enterprise.

Investment in sports, music, community infrastructure, and entrepreneurship hubs is not a social luxury; it is an economic necessity.

A united society is a productive society.

In this moment, political leadership matters.

Parties such as ActionSA have an opportunity to redefine the transformation agenda — not through ideology, but through practical, ethical implementation.

This means supporting empowerment while decisively confronting corruption.

It means prioritising township industrialisation, reforming SME finance, and digitising procurement systems to ensure transparency.

Most importantly, it means restoring public trust in the idea that transformation can work for all.

The vision of SA’s constitution is clear: a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic society in which all citizens can participate meaningfully in the economy.

Transformation policies are not an end in themselves — they are a means to that vision.

But their success will depend on how we implement them: with integrity, with urgency, and with a relentless focus on inclusion.

SA cannot afford an economy where millions remain spectators.

The task before us is not merely to redistribute opportunity — but to expand it, to democratise it, and to ensure that every South African has a stake in the prosperity of this remarkable nation.

Refilwe Monageng, CEO of the Black Entrepreneurs Alliance