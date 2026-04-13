OPINION | SA’s leadership crisis deepens as citizens lose faith in government

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In SA, we are facing significant challenges due to a clear lack of leadership in government. This absence of effective leadership is evident across many sectors and in all three spheres of government, resulting in a lack of direction and accountability.

Political leaders are hesitant at best and unwilling at worst to address pressing issues such as corruption, inadequate service delivery, and rising unemployment and crime statistics, which have led to disappointment among SA citizens.

The internal dynamics of political parties, especially the ANC, are characterised by factional battles. This division leads to destruction and places personal and party interests above those of the public.

Also, there is an evident lack of coherence in policy implementation and leadership that struggles to unite for a common goal that will take this country forward.

This lack of leadership was further demonstrated during a peaceful protest on March 30, in KuGompo City.

The march later turned violent, highlighting the disconnect between leaders and the communities they serve.

I wonder where the political leadership and government officials are when it comes to having meaningful engagement with civil society groups.

It is crucial to address the growing tensions between foreign nationals and South Africans before it is too late. As the saying goes, an unled revolution is dangerous.

The country’s leadership often makes its presence felt only when there is a crisis, rather than proactively resolving the issues at hand. This leadership deficit poses a challenge to our country’s sovereignty and democratic consolidation.

Currently, our border fences are not fully intact, and the Border Management Agency is facing difficulties in effectively managing illegal border crossings into SA. There is no accountability to SA citizens, we are not safe as a country.

Lack of leadership also accounts the chaos in our local government. Over the years in our municipalities, we have witnessed an increasing number of service delivery protests, many of which have turned violent. One must wonder why, in our democratic society, we are facing such protests.

It is evident that there is a deficit of leadership in local government. This is the sphere of government where our citizens should receive high quality services, but unfortunately, that is not the case.

In some areas such as Mnquma local municipality, Makana local municipality, and King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, residents can go for days without access to clean water. That does not only affect their daily lives but also poses serious health risks

Citizens are experiencing inadequate services due to a lack of infrastructure maintenance and development. This situation has reached a critical point where essential services such as water supply, waste management, and road maintenance are increasingly unreliable.

Municipalities, which are supposed to be the frontline of service delivery, often struggle to manage existing infrastructure effectively, leading to deteriorating conditions that directly impact the quality of life for residents. It is within this context that municipalities such as Nelson Mandela Bay sometimes go for three weeks without electricity.

In some areas such as Mnquma local municipality, Makana local municipality, and King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, residents can go for days without access to clean water. That does not only affect their daily lives but also poses serious health risks.

Similarly, the state of municipal roads in many municipalities is dire, with potholes and unpaved routes becoming commonplace. This not only makes transportation difficult but also endangers lives, increases vehicle maintenance costs, and impedes local businesses trying to operate effectively.

We often only see our political leaders on the eve of elections, when they come to our doors to campaign for votes. However, their responsibility should extend beyond that. They need to be actively engaging with citizens in their term offices, listening to our experiences and concerns about the services we receive.

It’s crucial to ensure that leaders are held accountable for delivering on their promises to us. But since many of them never visit even their constituency office, they remain oblivious to community challenges.

To address the leadership deficit in SA, a multifaceted approach is essential, focusing on reforms in political parties and government structures.

Promoting transparency is vital. This can be achieved through robust systems for public scrutiny of government actions. Open data initiatives, accessible online platforms, and regular public reporting on spending and project outcomes can help build trust and ensure accountability. Improving educational qualifications for leaders is essential.

There is a possibility for the country to be rescued from its current dire situation. But for this to happen, one of two things should happen. Firstly, the current crop of political leadership should change its modus operandi and be capacitated. Secondly, future leaders should be elected based on merit, not their political affiliation, buying of positions, or intimidation.

Unless these measures are taken, SA will remain in perpetual suffering while the country has more resources.

Dr Zolani Tafeni, Lecturer, Department of Public Management Governance, Walter Sisulu