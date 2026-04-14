INSIGHT | No way forward if ministers, MECs evade accountability, undermine parliament

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In his 2013 work, Pierre de Vos argues that in 1994 SA emerged from a racially divided and oppressive past which disrespected human rights and the most basic tenets of the rule of law.

In 1994, the new democratically elected government, led by the ANC, inherited a state which was “farcically bureaucratic, secretive, and unresponsive to the basic needs of its citizens”.

Most state institutions had little or no credibility, were profoundly distrusted by most people, and were not accountable in any credible manner, either to the courts or to one another.

On February 12, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his state of the nation address (Sona).

This is a foremost constitutional and political gathering where the head of state reports on the country’s position, assesses government achievements, and sets out the policy agenda for the year ahead.

The gathering is the unification of the three arms of state, legislative, executive, and judiciary, and outlines actions to drive economic growth, job creation, and address societal challenges.

This is the reflection of strength of SA’s democracy, as it marshals all sectors of society towards common goals for a safer, more equal, and flourishing country.

On February 25, the minister of finance tabled the national budget, and tabling is one of the most important annual occasions in the country’s governance cycle.

This is the schematic way the finance minister presents the government’s revenue, spending plans, and fiscal framework to the National Assembly for the upcoming financial year.

Its significance rests in its role in ensuring accountability, transparency, and the alignment of economic policy with national priorities.

On the April 8, the premier of the Eastern Cape missed a momentous occasion in the calendar of any university, the investiture of Dr Grace Mandisa Naledi Pandor.

The reason for him skipping that important occasion is because he had to answer questions for oral reply in the provincial legislature, a key accountability tool for political oversight.

The heads of governments, be it the president or premiers, seem to appreciate the need to appear before parliament and account, probably because they want to stay true to their commitments made during the Sona and Sopas, but you can’t say the same regarding ministers and MECs.

We are not going to win the fight against inequality, poverty and lawlessness with ministers and members of the executive council who don’t appreciate the primary role of parliament

The non-appearance of ministers and MECs in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures, predominantly during portfolio committee meetings is a persistent issue that has been criticised by parliamentary committees and opposition parties.

The executive’s absence has frequently been described as undermining oversight and accountability.

Accountability and transparency provides parliament and the citizens with a prospect to review, debate, and hold government departments accountable for their spending.

It guarantees that money reaches provinces and municipalities to fund essential services such as health and education.

On the other hand, there is an assumption that parliament will conduct effective oversight over government departments and the executive arm of the state.

This even goes as far as thinking that there will be consequences for those who have been identified by forensic reports commissioned by executive authorities in their respective departments (Tony Duba & Thakaramahlaha Lehohla, 2025).

Duba and Lehohla further contend, the assumption is centred around the fact that, as a democratic country with Chapter 9 institutions and a constitution that entrenches the role of parliament on oversight, things will fall into place and there will be a happy ending in our story as a democracy that has a past mired by a system of brutality and inequality.

The strengthening of the role of oversight in parliament, and the provincial legislatures, as stipulated in the constitution, enjoins members of parliament, as instruments of oversight, to carry their duties with dynamism and without fear, favour and prejudice, and to hold the executive authority and departmental officials accountable in the case of malfeasance and other crimes committed.

The decline in parliamentary oversight and political accountability is highlighted in the National Development Plan, as numerous accountability flaws are some of the many challenges facing the public service and its developmental state objectives.

Three vital areas of accountability were flagged:

The failure of parliament to accomplish its oversight obligation;

A lack of accountability in state-owned enterprises; and

An increasing number of service delivery protests facing local governments.

Former environment minister Dion George resigned from the DA following his removal from cabinet after the recommendation by his then party leader John Steenhuisen.

Their row intensified with accusations of misconduct, and financial impropriety, brutally damaging the DA.

This illustrates a common thread of political seniority in the parties which also compromises oversight and accountability, as members of parliament do not want to be seen questioning their seniors who are equally responsible for their deployment.

This is attributed to many things, among them the juniorisation of the legislative arm of the state, with the senior leadership of the ruling party occupying positions in the executive arm of the state.

We are not going to win the fight against inequality, poverty and lawlessness with ministers and members of the executive council who don’t appreciate the primary role of parliament.

Committees every so often express disappointment and anger when ministers and MECs fail to appear before them, as their presence is required for crucial, high-level policy questions, and the reporting of department performance in line with Sona, Sopa and their policy speeches.

The constitution is clear, Section 92(2) mandates that cabinet members are accountable collectively and individually to parliament, making attendance to The House (parliament) and committee meetings a constitutional responsibility.

Dr Tony Duba (PhD, MPL), chair of committees, Eastern Cape provincial legislature, writing in his personal capacity.