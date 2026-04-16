EDITORIAL | Return to Buffalo City Stadium critical to Border rugby fortunes

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A return to Buffalo City stadium will go a long way in elevating BRU’s image as a professional structure capable of administering rugby in the region. Stock photo.

The news about the return of Border Rugby Union and its teams to Buffalo City Stadium could not have come at a better time to ease the pressure on Bulldogs and Border Ladies, who are having a woeful season in their respective competitions.

While details are still sketchy as the parties are working out the terms in a memorandum of understanding yet to be signed between the union, Buffalo City metro and stadium landlords Chippa Holdings, there is no denying that the move bodes well for rugby development in the region.

Bulldogs and Border Ladies, who are yet to win games in the SA Cup and Women’s Super League competitions respectively, do not enjoy a homeground advantage in their matches due to consistent venue changes.

In Bulldogs’ two home games they struggled to find a venue, changing it three times in one week ahead of their clash against SWD Eagles until they settled for a high school ground.

In their clash against Airlink Pumas they found a home at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane where conditions are not conducive for a good rugby match, and no digital scoreboard.

when a team cannot even enjoy backing from their supporters in their home matches, chances of a win become slim

In both matches they were on the receiving end of a heavy drubbing, though it would be foolhardy to attribute the losses to that.

But, retrospectively, when a team cannot even enjoy backing from their supporters in their home matches, chances of a win become slim.

BRU has made significant strides since it was put under administration by SA Rugby for various reasons, including financial instability, which contributed to it vacating its offices at Buffalo City Stadium.

The executive, led by president Zuko Badli, has successfully removed the union from administration, which was cited as one the stumbling blocks towards attracting financial partners.

When stability finally returned, the stadium had been leased to Chippa Holdings, which has been accused of monopolising it by blocking other sporting bodies from accessing it.

Any business entity worth its salt needs office space to operate to consolidate relations with partners.

BRU has been forced to hop from one place to the other, with its refuge at Baysville School of Skills also hitting speed humps.

A return to Buffalo City stadium will go a long way in elevating BRU’s image as a professional structure capable of administering rugby in the region, widely considered a breeding ground of talent, having produced countless top players.

BRU will also then be able to sell season tickets, guaranteeing its teams of a solid fan base.

The sooner the memorandum of understanding is signed the better.

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