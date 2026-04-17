INSIGHT | Role of artists critical at the intersection of art and social consciousness

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On a sun-drenched Saturday in Franschhoek, the melodies of the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek drifted across manicured lawns and vineyard-lined horizons.

Yet beneath the musical ease, something deeper stirred. When Mandisi Dyantyis took to the stage, he did more than perform — he intervened.

With a disarming smile and a tone that balanced humour with gravity, he offered a line that has since lingered far beyond the festival grounds: “My people are here — please don’t make them shy; let them be here, even in Franschhoek.”

It was a moment that captured the paradox of post-apartheid SA — spaces that are formally open, yet psychologically and historically fraught.

Franschhoek, often celebrated for its beauty and hospitality, carries with it the weight of a past that continues to shape its present. Its vineyards and estates, rooted in colonial histories, remain symbols of both cultural pride and exclusion.

In naming “settler ghosts” and invoking the idea of an “inheritocracy”, Dyantyis did not seek to indict, but rather to illuminate the quiet structures that define who feels at home, and who does not.

This is the subtle architecture of inequality in contemporary society. It is not always expressed through overt discrimination, but through inherited advantage, spatial dynamics, and cultural codes that signal belonging to some and otherness to others.

In such contexts, even leisure spaces like music festivals, art galleries and wine estates, become sites of negotiation. Attendance alone does not guarantee ease. Presence can still feel conditional.

What makes Dyantyis’s intervention so compelling is not simply the critique, but the method. Jazz, as a genre, has long been intertwined with resistance and expression.

Born out of struggle and improvisation, it carries within it a language of pain and possibility. Artists like Dyantyis understand this lineage intimately. They do not separate performance from politics; instead, they weave them together with care.

In that moment on stage, humour became a tool of access. Laughter softened the edges of an otherwise uncomfortable truth, allowing audiences, particularly those who might feel implicated, to remain present rather than defensive.

This is a delicate balance and one that few artists manage with such grace. Dyantyis did not alienate — he invited. He created a shared space where reflection could occur without rupture.

For black audiences, in particular, his words resonated as affirmation. In a country where economic and spatial inequalities remain stark, the simple act of being acknowledged carries profound weight.

Yet this is not only a South African story. Across the globe, cultural spaces continue to reflect broader societal imbalances. Who curates, who performs, who attends, and who profits are questions that linger beneath the surface of any major artistic gathering.

Festivals like the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek are not immune to these dynamics. If anything, they magnify them.

This is precisely why the role of the artist remains so critical.

Musicians like Dyantyis operate at the intersection of art and social consciousness. Their work entertains, yes — but it also interrogates. It holds up a mirror, asking audiences to see not only the beauty of the moment, but the conditions that make that moment possible.

Importantly, Dyantyis’s approach resists the temptation of anger as the primary mode of engagement. There is a quiet confidence in his delivery, a belief that truth can shift perspectives.

This does not mean the issues he raises are any less urgent. Rather, it reflects an understanding that transformation often begins with recognition.

Art, in this sense, becomes a form of soft power. It does not legislate or enforce, but it influences. It shapes narratives, reframes experiences and expands the boundaries of what is considered normal or acceptable.

It demands a willingness from institutions, organisers and audiences to engage with uncomfortable truths

The significance of Dyantyis’s words lies not only in their content, but in their context.

To speak of “belonging” in Franschhoek — a place synonymous with exclusivity — is to challenge the very idea of who such spaces are for.

It is to assert that history, while powerful, is not immutable. That the future of these spaces can be reimagined through presence, participation and dialogue.

But this reimagining requires more than symbolic gestures. It demands a willingness from institutions, organisers and audiences to engage with uncomfortable truths. To ask difficult questions about access, representation and equity. To move beyond the aesthetics of inclusion towards its substance.

Jazz artists, by virtue of their craft, are uniquely positioned to lead these conversations. Their music thrives on improvisation, on the ability to respond in real time to shifting dynamics.

This adaptability extends beyond sound into social commentary. It allows them to meet audiences where they are, while gently pushing them towards where they could be.

In the end, what unfolded on that Saturday was not a confrontation, but a quiet reckoning. A reminder that even in spaces defined by beauty and celebration, there are stories that demand to be told. That entertainment and engagement need not be mutually exclusive.

Dyantyis’s words continue to echo because they speak to a shared, ongoing negotiation of identity, of history, of belonging.

They remind us that presence is not merely physical, but psychological. That to truly “be” in a space requires more than access; it requires acceptance.

And perhaps most importantly, they affirm a simple, yet powerful truth — we are here. Not as guests of history, but as active participants in shaping what comes next.

Andile Nduna works for the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture, writing in his personal capacity