EDITORIAL | We owe Kenisha and other victims more than our tears

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The rape and murder of seven-year-old Kenisha Thompson in Parkside is not just another headline — it is a devastating reminder of how unsafe our communities have become for children.

Her killing, as expressed by one of the mourners, had a profound impact that has extended beyond the family.

The community is gripped by palpable fear as they ask, who is next? And their fear is not misplaced. It is informed by their lived experience.

While they celebrate the swift arrest of a suspect in the Kenisha matter, they say many cases remain unresolved.

We are reminded of the disappearance without trace of two-year-old Joslyn Malgas more than 22 years ago.

Joslyn was the sister of Kenisha’s father, Jason Martin.

In a similar incident, three-year-old Jade Veldman was raped and killed in 2017. No-one was ever arrested in that case.

There are no words that can soften such reality, where young lives are just lost like that, and there should be no attempt to dilute its gravity.

We have become a society that mourns loudly for a moment, then moves on quietly

What happened to Kenisha and similar other children is a failure — of protection, of community vigilance, and of systems meant to safeguard the most vulnerable among us.

But outrage alone is not enough.

We have become a society that mourns loudly for a moment, then moves on quietly.

Candles are lit, hashtags trend, promises are made — and then, too often, nothing changes.

Meanwhile, predators continue to operate in spaces where children should feel safest: their neighbourhoods, their streets, their homes.

This cannot continue. And indeed, it cannot be business as usual.

We agree with the community in their demand for justice and accountability.

Law enforcement must act swiftly and transparently.

Justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.

Delays, negligence, or indifference only deepen the wound and erode public trust.

At the same time, communities must confront uncomfortable truths.

Violence of this nature does not emerge in a vacuum. It grows where there is silence, where warning signs are ignored, and where collective responsibility is weakened.

Protecting children cannot be outsourced solely to the police — it requires active, everyday vigilance from all of us.

It cannot be right that parents live in fear every time their child steps outside.

Children should not have to navigate a world where their safety is uncertain.

Kenisha’s life mattered. She was not just a victim — she was a child with a future that was stolen.

If her death is to mean anything beyond sorrow, it must become a turning point.

We owe her and other victims more than tears. We owe them change.

Working together with other stakeholders in the justice system, communities must reclaim their spaces from criminals. And the time to do so is now.

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