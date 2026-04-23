EDITORIAL | Threatening judicial officials must have legal consequences

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A political party that uses quasi-military terminology to define itself is something of an anachronism in a democracy.

But the EFF party embraces it.

Despite taking part in institutions of democracy such as elections and having seats on municipal councils and various legislatures, the EFF wears a military-style uniform that includes berets, its leader, Julius Malema, is referred to as the commander-in-chief, and its supporters as ground forces.

Its adoption of this militarism as part of its identity is what got Malema into trouble in the first place.

Firing an assault rifle into the air at a political rally was part of the performative nonsense that defines the party.

Unfortunately, his actions were also dangerous and against the law.

Because of the prevalence of gun violence in SA, parliament — of which Malema is a member — passed legislation which dramatically reduces the discretion of presiding magistrates and judges when it comes to sentencing in cases involving firearms.

In the case of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, a presiding magistrate has to find substantial and compelling reasons to apply a lesser sentence than 15 years.

In balancing all the relevant factors, magistrate Twanet Olivier sentenced Malema to an effective five-year sentence.

Some would consider him lucky, especially given his leadership position in the very institution that mandated heavier sentences for such crimes.

Instead of showing any remorse, Malema doubled down.

He insulted Olivier, calling her ugly, a racist and an incompetent.

State advocate Joel Cesar was called arrogant and was accused of undermining court processes and perjury. Malema said he needed to be “taught a lesson”.

These apparent threats and seeming contempt of the judicial process he faced are being taken seriously by both the justice department and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Among other things, there is reconsideration of whether faces of presiding officers or prosecutors can be shown by media during proceedings.

Openness is important to public perception of the criminal justice system

While every effort to protect those brave enough to uphold the rule of law is to be applauded, taking a stance against transparency seems shortsighted and will prove ineffective.

The adage, “justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done”, is important in the South African context where the criminal justice and other systems were once characterised by opaqueness and secrecy.

Openness is important to public perception of the criminal justice system.

Instead of clamping down on public scrutiny, the justice department and NPA need to consider acting against anyone whose comments in any way undermined the dignity, independence and safety of judicial officers.

It is not secrecy that will protect the judiciary and prosecutors, but rather ensuring there are legal consequences for those who may threaten their safety.

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