INSIGHT | SA needs local leaders who can see beyond their own backyard

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17 April 2026 - Makhanda residents are fed up with no service delivery taking place in Makhanda. They claim the town is on the verge of collapse. Residents are losing hope due to persistent water outages, pot hole littered roads and sewerage running down the streets. Pictured here: The road in Lucas Meyer Avenue is in a sad state. Picture Werner Hills

When oil prices rise because of war in the Middle East, South African households pay more at the pump.

When trade tensions intensify among major global powers, factories in Kariega, KuGompo City and Gqeberha feel the pressure.

When global markets tighten, local jobs are threatened, household budgets shrink and already struggling communities are pushed closer to the edge.

These are not distant international developments. They are global shocks with immediate local consequences, and they increasingly shape governance and development within our municipalities.

That is why SA needs local leaders who can see beyond their own backyard.

For too long, local leadership has been confined to the narrow language of municipal boundaries, ward politics, service delivery failures and short-term political battles.

These concerns matter, but they do not exist in isolation.

A municipality today is shaped not only by what happens in its council chamber, but also by developments in global energy markets, trade routes, foreign policy tensions and decisions taken in corporate boardrooms far beyond our borders.

Local realities are now tightly bound to global currents, whether local leaders are prepared for that or not.

A mayor, councillor, municipal manager, local business leader, union representative, or civic actor who does not understand the broader global environment is leading with a limited field of vision.

Wars influence fuel prices. Fuel prices affect transport costs. Transport costs shape food prices, municipal operations and the cost of doing business.

Trade tensions influence exports. Export pressure affects factories. Factory instability affects jobs, local spending and social stability.

This chain is no longer distant or theoretical. It is immediate and deeply felt within local communities.

SA has seen this clearly. Rising petrol, diesel and paraffin prices linked to global oil tensions do not affect motorists alone.

They affect taxi fares, food prices, municipal fleets, infrastructure work and local economic activity more broadly.

In municipalities already battling budget constraints, weak infrastructure and rising demand for services, these pressures make governance even harder.

For poor and working-class households, each increase in transport or energy costs quickly erodes already fragile incomes.

The same is true of industrial decline. When firms in the Eastern Cape downsize, retrench workers, or shut their doors, the consequences move far beyond the factory floor.

The effects are felt in households, schools, spaza shops, municipal revenue, rental markets — and they affect local morale.

In places such as Kariega and KuGompo City, where manufacturing has long provided an economic anchor, global instability can erode local confidence with alarming speed.

Factory closures and retrenchments are therefore not merely business stories. They concern governance, development and social stability. This is where the real challenge lies.

Leadership today requires more than managing complaints and surviving council politics

Many local leaders still operate with a narrow developmental horizon.

They understand the ward, the slogan and the immediate crisis, but do not always show the strategic imagination needed to grasp how global turbulence can undo local progress.

Leadership today requires more than managing complaints and surviving council politics.

It requires the capacity to read the wider world, interpret its implications and prepare communities before the damage becomes too severe.

The issue, then, is not only service delivery.

Basic service delivery should be non-negotiable. It should not be treated as an occasional political accomplishment or something delivered only under pressure.

It should occur organically as the ordinary, dependable work of a functional municipality.

The deeper question is whether local leadership is intellectually and institutionally equipped for an interconnected age.

What SA needs now is leadership with range.

We need strategic leadership that anticipates risk rather than reacts after the damage is done.

We need developmental leadership that values local resilience, economic diversification and long-term planning.

We need collaborative leadership that brings municipalities, business, labour, universities and communities together around shared responses.

We also need ethical leadership that never loses sight of the fact that behind every closure, retrenchment and price increase are real people trying to live and work with dignity.

This broader vision must translate into practical action.

Municipalities should know which sectors sustain their local economy, which export markets they depend on, where fuel and logistics shocks hit hardest and which communities are most exposed when jobs are lost.

Local economic development must become more than language repeated in policy documents.

It should mean early-warning systems, stronger support for local enterprise, active partnerships with industry and labour, and deliberate efforts to reduce dependence on a single employer or sector.

In a period of global uncertainty, local government cannot afford to be passive, inward-looking or slow to adapt.

At the same time, honesty is necessary.

Not every challenge confronting SA comes from abroad.

Corruption, weak implementation, poor planning, political instability and deteriorating infrastructure remain serious domestic failures.

Yet that is precisely why global shocks hit us so hard.

A country weakened internally is far more vulnerable externally.

Our localities are therefore under pressure from both directions, and leadership must be able to respond to both.

Even so, this is not a hopeless picture.

SA still has the capacity to turn the tide.

But that depends on whether we are willing to cultivate leaders who can think beyond the next council meeting, the next slogan and the next local dispute.

The future will not be secured by leaders who know only their wards, factions and routines.

It will be secured by leaders who understand that in our time, protecting the local begins with reading the world.

Dr Tando Rulashe (Fellow of the Higher Education Academy), senior lecturer and programme leader: public administration, University of Mpumalanga. Associate editor: ‘Journal of Local Government Research & Innovation’