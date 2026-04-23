OPINION | Fixing the Eastern Cape requires a concerted national effort

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The Eastern Cape’s story is being distorted — for political gain or out of sheer ignorance. This province led resistance to colonial settlers centuries ago.

Long before liberation movements or the Anglo-Boer War, kings such as Hintsa, Makhanda, Faku and Maqoma fought at least seven frontier wars in defence of their fertile land.

Leaders such as AmaMpondo chief Hendi Bokleni even died in World War 1 when the SS Mendi sank on February 21, 1917.

The province was crushed into poverty after Nongqawuse’s prophecy led to the mass killing of livestock. That catastrophe still echoes today.

Stripped of wealth, the Eastern Cape became a labour reservoir for mines and farms in Natal and Cape Town.

Both colonial and apartheid governments enforced underdevelopment. It was never designed as an economic hub.

Apartheid then split the region into three: a developed western corridor to Gqeberha, and the impoverished two homelands.

It is a fact that most people lived in mud structures. Healthcare in many areas in the homelands barely existed. Missionaries built the few hospitals that stood.

In 1976, they were driven out under homeland rule.

Later, the then Transkei government built colleges, a university and agricultural schemes that lifted the local economy. It’s counterpart, Ciskei, faced the same struggle.

Academics and intellectuals must enter politics

In 1994, Nelson Mandela’s government inherited three unequal administrations that included two homelands engulfed by corruption.

Coups had already removed leaders in both homelands with one led by General Bantu Holomisa and the other by Oupa Gqozo.

Former president Mandela faced immediate ANC infighting over where the provincial capital would be situated.

Some preferred Mthatha because of the availability of infrastructure. Bhisho, they argued, was isolated.

However, Mthatha was situated in a former homeland that carried a stigma of corruption and the new state wanted to keep its distance from that.

The fight then shifted to demands for a 10th province.

Mandela’s urgent task was balancing services. He personally lobbied corporates to build rural schools and clinics. Absa, FNB and others came on board.

There were no emergency services in the eastern parts of the province until MEC Dr Bevan Goqwana’s R3bn health infrastructure drive.

Mandela also fought hard to secure the province’s first academic hospital in Mthatha, against internal opposition.

By the 2000s, recruiting specialists was near impossible.

The province funded big bursaries, only for many graduates to leave and serve other provinces.

That became a second form of labour extraction: we train, others benefit.

People of this province leave young and strong, return old and sick, dependent on pensions.

To fix the problems requires everyone.

The national government must fund mega projects such as the Umzimvubu Dam, revive agricultural schemes and attract investment to reopen idle factories.

The provincial leadership must crush fraud and corruption without fear or favour.

The ANC must isolate those looting the state. Disunity is choking development.

Having worked in the Eastern Cape as a journalist and in government, I’ve seen every corner of this province.

Yes, there are failures. But it is unfair to mock the Eastern Cape when it must serve seven million people with scant resources.

Staff shortages today trace back to post-1994 decisions such as the White Commission’s organograms after merging three administrations.

Our education system must also shift from academic to skills-based.

Curricula developed under different ministers haven’t dented graduate unemployment.

The government must act on the torching of state assets. Botha Sigcau wasn’t the first. In 2011, Mthatha’s medical depot burnt down during a probe into medicine theft.

A former homeland hotel in the same town and an Eastern Cape Development Corporation building also went up in flames.

Illegal occupation of state buildings by locals and foreign nationals bleeds millions. These are forms of state capture.

Our country is being brought to its knees by attitude. It’s time to work. Academics and intellectuals must enter politics. Let’s resolve to build our Eastern Cape.

Sizwe Kupelo is a government spokesperson and former journalist. He writes in his personal capacity.