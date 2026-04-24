EDITORIAL | Gripping sporting derbies grab the limelight this weekend

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The SA sporting landscape is gripped by two derbies which are expected to draw full houses this weekend, with the first taking place in KuGompo City on Friday.

With the premier soccer league title race set to go down to the wire, the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday will likely decide who eventually finishes first between Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

While the first fixture in February won by Pirates 3-0 was more about bragging rights as Chiefs were nowhere near to chasing league honours, this time the Naturena side will come in as kingmakers as they are set to play Sundowns on May 6.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo City region is salivating for its own derby in a boxing match pitting its Duncan Village and Mdantsane townships against each other at the dilapidated Orient Theatre on Friday.

The match-up will see Duncan Village hero Azinga Fuzile face Asanda Gingqi in a fight that has broken all local boxing records as the most talked about on social media.

The bout has drawn interest from casual fans outside the region, with the demand for tickets raising concerns on whether the Orient Theatre will be big enough for the expected turnout.

To urge those in charge to embrace local sporting events would be an understatement

Though no title will be at stake, as Gingqi opted not to risk his SA junior lightweight belt, this has not diminished the interest, with the two townships split down the middle in backing their heroes.

It is saddening that such a bout will be staged at Orient Theatre which, though it is considered an iconic boxing venue, has been allowed to deteriorate into an appalling state.

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie promised to revamp the venue into a world-class facility, but, with the exception of few touch-ups such as fixing lights and dripping taps, the venue is still in the same poor condition, with even those lights no longer working.

Though there are many other sporting facilities in similar or worse condition, Orient Theatre is constantly in the spotlight due to the popularity of boxing in the region, with television coverage by SuperSport thrusting it into the glare of the public.

Former Sascoc member Khaya Majeke, who has also been forced to use the venue for his sporting events, including boxing, was spot on when he lamented the failure of the municipality to invest in boxing as the sport which put the region on the world map.

The boxing match will expose the conditions to outside visitors when they witness just how appalling the facility is, and it could serve as a downer in interest of the most anticipated clash in a long time.

To urge those in charge to embrace local sporting events would be an understatement.

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