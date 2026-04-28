INSIGHT | The hard truth about soft skills — what graduates are not being told

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Faculties with high enrolment figures and few employment opportunities, result in many graduates spending many years unemployed, says the writer

Several South African universities are in graduation season.

Judging by the sights and sounds, it is a momentous occasion.

For many graduates, this graduation season represents not just academic success, but the promise of economic mobility and a better future.

Yet, for a growing number, that promise is deferred.

The transition from university to employment is proving far more difficult than expected, and the reasons are often reduced to a familiar phrase of the “skills gap”.

What is less often said, however, is that this gap is not only about technical knowledge.

It is about something more complex, less tangible and often underestimated, what we call soft skills.

The term itself “soft skills” can be misleading.

By labelling these capabilities as “soft,” we unintentionally position them as secondary, or even trivial.

Yet the evidence suggests the opposite.

Our published research in the African Journal of Career Development on school-to-work transitions in SA reveals a persistent mismatch between what graduates bring to the labour market and what employers expect.

While graduates may possess the required academic qualifications, they often struggle to demonstrate the ability to apply this knowledge in real-world contexts.

Universities have traditionally prioritised disciplinary knowledge, focusing on what students must know rather than how they must operate in the world

Employers are not only looking for competence, they are looking for individuals who can communicate effectively, adapt to changing environments and navigate uncertainty.

These are not soft capabilities. They are foundational.

The difficulty lies in how these skills are developed or more accurately, how they are not.

Universities have traditionally prioritised disciplinary knowledge, focusing on what students must know rather than how they must operate in the world.

This creates a disconnect. Graduates leave with theoretical understanding but limited exposure to the complexities of workplace dynamics.

They can perform in structured academic environments, but struggle in ambiguous, fast-paced organisational settings.

There is a growing narrative that suggests unemployment is, at least in part, a result of graduates lacking the right attitudes or behaviours.

The transition to work in SA is shaped by structural inequalities.

Our research highlights that transition experiences are not uniform, they vary significantly depending on socioeconomic background, institutional context and labour market conditions.

To suggest that soft skills alone determine success is to ignore these deeper systemic issues.

Nevertheless, individual psychological and career-related attributes do play a significant role.

Graduates who exhibit higher levels of confidence, adaptability and self-efficacy are more likely to navigate the transition successfully.

In many ways, these attributes act as enablers, allowing graduates to convert their academic qualifications into tangible employment outcomes.

Yet, not all graduates have equal access to the environments and experiences that cultivate these attributes.

Confidence, for example, is often built through exposure, mentorship and the presence of opportunity to be honed.

This raises an important question: if soft skills are so critical, why are they not more deliberately embedded within the education system?

Part of the answer lies in how we conceptualise education itself.

There is still a strong emphasis on formal, accredited learning, often at the expense of experiential forms of development.

Yet our research shows that interventions such as work-integrated learning, coaching and career guidance can significantly enhance graduate readiness.

Such interventions bridge the gap between theory and practice.

Another part of the problem lies in the narrow framing of transition pathways.

Much of the existing discourse assumes a linear progression from university to formal employment.

However, this assumption does not reflect the realities of the labour market, where informal work, entrepreneurship and alternative career paths play a significant role.

By focusing predominantly on formal employment, we limit our understanding of what successful transition looks like.

This narrow perspective also shapes how soft skills are defined and valued.

Graduates find themselves in a paradoxical position, caught between a rock and a hard place.

We witness graduates that are qualified but not employable, educated but not prepared.

This not only affects their individual trajectories but also has broader societal implications.

Prolonged unemployment can lead to financial strain, reduced wellbeing and diminished confidence.

This represents a loss of human potential and a missed opportunity for social and economic growth.

Addressing this challenge requires more than incremental change.

Universities must move beyond the traditional focus on knowledge transmission and actively cultivate the behavioural and psychological attributes that underpin employability.

Employers, in turn, must recognise their role in shaping graduate readiness, engaging more actively with educational institutions.

Ultimately, the hard truth about soft skills is that they are neither soft nor secondary.

They are central to how individuals navigate an increasingly complex and uncertain world of work.

If we continue to treat them as optional, we risk perpetuating a system that produces graduates who are technically competent but practically unprepared.

A degree is not the final destination, it is the beginning of a longer journey of development.

For institutions and policymakers, it demands a more co-ordinated and inclusive approach to supporting the transition from education to work.

In the end, the conversation about soft skills is not just about employability.

It is about the kind of graduates we are producing and the kind of society we are building.

We must confront this issue with honesty and urgency.

Because in today’s labour market, it is not enough to be qualified.

One must also be capable of navigating the human realities of work and that is anything but soft.

Willie Chinyamurindi is a professor in the department of applied management, administration and ethical leadership at the University of Fort Hare. The views expressed in the article are informed by recent research done around capabilities for the labour market conducted in the Eastern Cape.