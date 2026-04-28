OPINION | The ideological glue is weakening

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The ANC’s national conference decisions, shaped by its national executive committee (NEC), have intensified tensions within the tripartite alliance.

What was once celebrated as ideological cooperation is now being read as institutional fragility.

Communist cadres deployed in government are no longer seen as trusted allies but as politically exposed actors, vulnerable to marginalisation and suspicion.

The rhetoric of unity is fraying, and the question is no longer rhetorical: is the alliance holding or quietly unravelling?

For decades, the SACP’s strategy was simple: “Swell the ranks of the ANC.”

By embedding members within the ANC and the state, the party hoped to influence policy from inside the national democratic revolution (NDR). That strategy relied on trust.

But recent signals from the NEC, interpreted as disciplinary or isolating measures against SACP-aligned officials, suggest a shift from cooperation to contestation.

What was once an asset, Marxist ideological depth, now risks becoming a liability.

The alliance was forged in struggle, carrying immense symbolic weight.

It offered a shared vocabulary of liberation: nationalism for unity, socialism for depth, and trade unionism for mass power.

Yet today, that vocabulary is fractured.

As W B Yeats warned:“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold.”

Without ideological clarity, liberation movements risk becoming custodians of the very systems they once opposed

The alliance is increasingly defined not by shared ideals but by competing interpretations of power, governance, and survival in a post-liberation state.

Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda reminded us that: “A united people striving for a common cause is unstoppable.”

Patrice Lumumba, the slain leader of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, insisted that independence was not a gift but a conquest of determination.

These reflections echo sharply in today’s moment of uncertainty about alliances.

Without ideological clarity, liberation movements risk becoming custodians of the very systems they once opposed.

The theory of staged revolution once justified the alliance: the national democratic revolution would precede socialism.

The ANC represented broad nationalist unity, while the SACP provided Marxist depth.

This duality stabilised governance in the early years of democracy.

But policy shifts such as the Growth, Employment and Redistribution strategy in the 1990s introduced neoliberal frameworks that the SACP and Cosatu saw as a betrayal.

Trust began to erode, and congress’s decisions increasingly reflected factional maneuvering rather than ideological consensus.

The Polokwane conference of 2007 intensified these contradictions.

The SACP and Cosatu backed Jacob Zuma, anticipating a policy correction.

Instead, they got patronage politics and institutional decay.

The expected ideological realignment never materialised.

Instead, the alliance entered a volatile period, with the socialist horizon promised through the NDR pushed further into the distance.

Zuma’s rise was supposed to be a turning point; it became a cautionary tale.

At the heart of the current crisis lies a contradiction between diplomacy and emotion.

The ANC’s official language emphasises unity, discipline, and solidarity.

Yet beneath the surface, emotional politics, mistrust, resentment, and factional anxiety drive decision-making.

The NEC’s posture towards deployed SACP members embodies this contradiction: publicly framed as governance coherence, privately experienced as exclusion.

The SACP’s decision to contest local government elections independently is both a recalibration and a rebellion.

It signals recognition that influence from within the ANC no longer guarantees ideological survival.

Local government becomes the testing ground for reclaiming agency, even as it exposes the party to electoral risk. It is a gamble, but one born of necessity.

SACP cadres in government now operate in a politically ambiguous space.

Their loyalty is questioned, their autonomy constrained, their future uncertain.

The alliance that once guaranteed protection through collective struggle is increasingly mediated by contestation and fragility.

The national democratic revolution, envisioned as the pathway to socialism, appears stalled.

The ideological glue is weakening under the pressure of governance realities, economic constraints, and internal rivalry.

Lumumba warned that “the day will come when history will speak”.

That day is approaching for the alliance. History will ask whether liberation movements remained faithful to their emancipatory ideals or became absorbed into the machinery of survival politics.

Kaunda’s call for unity and Mugabe’s insistence on ideological vigilance echo through this moment of uncertainty.

The ANC’s congress decisions, the NEC’s internal dynamics, and the SACP’s strategic repositioning collectively mark a turning point.

Renewal or dissolution is the unresolved question.

What is clear is that the alliance is no longer defined by ideological certainty.

It is defined by negotiation, tension, and a fragile balance between diplomacy and emotion.

The centre is wobbling, and whether it holds will determine the future of SA’s political project.

“The alliance may still speak the language of unity, but history will judge it by whether it can act with conviction, because in politics, survival without principle is merely the slow death of a revolution.”

Dr Vuyani Goodman Langa, teaching development specialist, Walter Sisulu. He writes in his personal capacity as an independent political analyst, and the views expressed are those of the author, not those of the institution he represents.