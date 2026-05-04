INSIGHT | Looming local government elections a critical moment for reflection

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The upcoming local government elections are not merely a routine exercise in democracy but a critical juncture for reflection and renewed commitment.

I find myself at a point where I cannot keep mum, maybe because of anxiety due to many developments in the space.

It is no secret that the journey with ANC has been with some challenges and disappointments, including personal ones.

Despite these personal and collective struggles, my decision to vote for the ANC is rooted in a historical awareness of what the organisation has achieved since we experienced democracy.

The ANC has been key in transforming the sociopolitical landscape, laying the groundwork for a more equitable society.

While at the crossroads, I still believe this organisation is a better devil to deal with.

My stance on the ANC’s status as a “better devil to deal with” comes from a place of familiarity and caution.

I have grown used to the ANC’s presence in SA’s political space.

I have seen what it has managed to deliver, even though it has also made serious mistakes through those given power.

Its extensive network and established governance structures offer some appearance of continuity and predictability which can be appealing in times of uncertainty.

As a voter, I am more inclined to continue supporting the familiar even when disillusioned, partly because of fear of the unknown that other parties might represent.

It is important to acknowledge the shortcomings and challenges that mar the local government sphere.

I am not blind to the challenges. Issues like corruption, poor service delivery and leadership problems do frustrate me just like many other South Africans.

These issues tarnish the organisation’s reputation and hinder its ability to deliver on its promises.

However, it is imperative to distinguish between the actions of the individuals and the overarching goals of the ANC.

There are times when I feel deeply disappointed.

But I hesitate to completely turn away from the ANC.

I worry that choosing something unfamiliar might create more instability instead of solving the problems we already have.

So, my support is not based on complete satisfaction or blind loyalty but it is more of a practical decision.

In this province, the organisation has overseen significant strides in access to basic services, infrastructure development, educational reforms and many others.

It’s the legacy of these achievements that makes it difficult to disregard the organisation’s potential because of the failures of certain individuals.

We must remember that those who have tainted the organisation’s image through inefficiency or corruption do not define the ANC as a whole.

Punishing the ANC for the failures of some individuals is not a solution but merely delaying progress.

It’s important to acknowledge that no political organisation is without flaw.

Political parties are human institutions prone to errors and missteps.

However, the attention the ANC receives when mistakes occur often overshadows those of other parties.

This might be due to its historical significance, making its actions more closely scrutinised.

This level of scrutiny can be seen as a positive force for accountability, pushing the ANC to evolve and rectify its errors.

Criticism alone is not enough, as a voter I also want to see honesty, consistency and real solutions

While the ANC’s shortcomings provide other parties with ample ammunition during campaigns, merely opposing ANC policies without providing clear viable alternatives may not suffice.

These parties need to present themselves as not only critics but credible contenders equipped with practical solutions to local problems.

They need to carve out distinct identities and clearly articulate their visions to capture the electoral imagination.

It cannot be that other political parties focus only on criticising the ANC without showing what they can do better.

Criticism alone is not enough, as a voter I also want to see honesty, consistency and real solutions.

For instance, Helen Zille has criticised the ANC for poor drainage systems in Johannesburg.

While this may be a real problem, similar issues have also been reported in the Western Cape where her DA is in power.

This makes it seem like there is some form of double standards.

As a voter, I do not just want to hear what is wrong with the ANC but proven leadership that is honest and with practical solutions.

Anyway, with all that I have said, it cannot be business as usual for the ANC.

The ANC really needs to take renewal or internal reform seriously and act with urgency.

Addressing inefficiencies should not be a talking point but a measurable priority.

Corruption needs to be confronted decisively with real consequences for those who abuse public trust with no exceptions and no protection, as we are witnessing, based on the Madlanga commission findings.

The ANC needs to return to its core values.

It needs to cultivate leaders who genuinely embody a spirit of service, integrity and accountability.

Leadership should not be about personal gain or factional battles but about improving the lives of ordinary people and restoring faith in public institutions.

A critical evaluation of all the issues I, and others, have raised makes it necessary for the ANC to exercise greater diligence in selecting candidates for local government.

These candidates need to be exemplars of ethical governance dedicated to the public good rather than personal gain.

The rejuvenation of leadership should be rooted in transparency, a commitment to service and a resolute stance against corruption.

This is not merely an aspirational goal but a fundamental requirement for the organisation to thrive and serve effectively.

Zinzi Rabe, former Eastern Cape ANC PEC member and former MPL