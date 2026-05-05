EDITORIAL | Protecting those who protect us is critical

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Eastern Cape police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata leads the provincial SAPS management in paying their last respects to slain Madeira police station head of detectives Lt-Col Thamsanqa Mzimvubu during his funeral in Moyeni village in Libode on Saturday.

Law enforcers operate on the front lines of crime prevention, often under-resourced and exposed to significant danger. Their role is not merely a job, they are tasked with protecting society.

Therefore, when they become targets of criminals, it signals a deeper crisis that cannot be ignored.

On Saturday, the SAPS were laying to rest Lieutenant-Colonel Thamsanqa Livingstone Mzimvubu, who was a detective branch commander of the Madeira police station in Mthatha.

He was shot dead on April 22. His colleague was critically wounded during the attack and is still in hospital.

After an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, Mzimvubu’s life was callously cut short at 59 — barely four months from retirement.

On the same day Mzimvubu was buried, KuGompo City lost one of its popular crime fighters, Zola “Ta Zet” Titi, 59, through the barrel of the gun.

In both killings, nothing was stolen, hence we agree with authorities when they say such killings are a hit.

There are all the hallmarks, suggesting planning, co-ordination and intent in the killing of Mzimvubu and Titi.

As a province, we are reminded of the 2018 slaughtering of five policemen in Ngcobo by members of a cult church.

responding to such a crisis requires more than outrage

Clearly, emboldened criminal networks are no longer acting in fear of the law — they are confronting it directly.

This is not random violence; it is a symptom of eroding state power.

Speeches at Mzimvubu’s funeral demonstrate how furious we are as a country at these daring criminals.

However, responding to such a crisis requires more than outrage.

It demands a co-ordinated and credible response from the government, law enforcement leadership and communities themselves.

Police officers need better protection, intelligence support and resources.

At the same time, accountability within the police service must remain firm.

What has been revealed at the Madlanga commission so far demonstrates that the SAPS is a unit facing a deep crisis.

Communities also have a role to play. Criminals live among us.

They don’t commit heinous crimes and suddenly disappear to another planet.

Someone, somewhere has the information on these killers and their motives.

We need to strengthen the relationship between citizens and police so that it shifts from suspicion to co-operation.

These rotten apples must be reported to the police so that the criminal justice system can take its course.

Ultimately, the killing of police officers is a warning sign of a society under strain.

If left unchecked, it risks normalising violence against the very institutions meant to uphold order.

The Eastern Cape — and country at large — cannot afford that trajectory.

Protecting those who protect us is not optional. It is fundamental to preserving justice, stability and the rule of law.

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