INSIGHT | Ramaphosa walks tightrope over migrant crisis tensions and diplomacy

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As I listened to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Freedom Day speech, I could not shake the feeling he was treading carefully around the immigration crisis confronting our country.

It seemed he was addressing two very different audiences at once, and in doing so, not fully connecting with either.

He acknowledged the legitimate concerns of communities affected by illegal immigration.

He urged South Africans to remain tolerant towards foreign nationals, while also emphasising that migrants must respect their host country.

His central message was that our frustrations must not descend into hatred of “our fellow Africans”.

He situated SA’s challenges within a broader global context, arguing that migration pressures are not unique to this country, and invoked the solidarity African states extended to us during our liberation struggle.

Yet, on closer reflection, it became apparent that his message was not directed solely at ordinary South Africans grappling with the realities of illegal immigration.

It was also aimed at reassuring diplomats, African governments, and the international community of SA’s continued commitment to African solidarity.

That, in itself, is telling. It says SA’s immigration crisis is no longer merely a domestic issue but has evolved into a full-blown diplomatic concern.

Across the continent, frustration with SA is rising, particularly in the wake of recent anti-foreigner protests.

A glance at social media platforms reveals palpable anger over what many perceive as persistent xenophobic violence on our streets.

A troubling narrative is also gaining ground that SA is failing to protect African migrants within its borders.

Signs of diplomatic strain are already emerging.

Ghana has reportedly summoned SA’s acting high commissioner over attacks on its nationals.

Nigeria has issued safety advisories to its citizens.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights has warned that anti-African migrant protests violate the spirit of continental solidarity.

Even UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has condemned anti-migrant violence and intimidation, reminding SA that its own freedom was secured through African and international support.

In response, minister of international relations Ronald Lamola has undertaken a series of high-level engagements to ease tensions and reaffirm the country’s commitment to protection of migrants.

Lamola has held talks with Ghana’s foreign minister, consulted with AU commission chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and engaged African Heads of Mission in Pretoria.

These developments confirm that SA’s immigration crisis has become a continental political problem, directly undermining its foreign policy objectives.

If left unresolved, the diplomatic fallout could be both severe and long-lasting, with significant economic implications, especially given the extensive footprint of SA companies across the continent.

This is further complicated by SA’s self-positioning as a continental leader and champion of African unity on multilateral platforms such as the UN, the G20 and Brics.

Yet, at home, it is increasingly perceived as failing to guarantee the safety and dignity of African migrants in the face of organised anti-foreigner campaigns.

This presents Ramaphosa with a huge diplomatic dilemma in that a country cannot credibly claim continental leadership while failing to protect fellow Africans within its own borders.

To his credit, Ramaphosa has publicly condemned xenophobic violence.

However, there is a growing perception that his words have not been matched by decisive action, with critics pointing to ongoing harassment, abuse and inadequate protection for migrants.

Taking a hard-line stance against illegal immigrants could escalate diplomatic tensions across the continent, while a cautious softer approach only deepens citizens’ frustrations

I sympathise with the president. He is caught between a rock and a hard place.

On one hand, he is confronted with the irony of African leaders who are demanding red carpet treatment for their citizens, many of whom are in this country illegally, after leaving their home countries in desperation.

On the other, there are the legitimate frustrations of South Africans who feel overwhelmed by illegal immigration and its consequences.

But I know the president would never raise that.

Taking a hard-line stance against illegal immigrants could escalate diplomatic tensions across the continent, while a cautious softer approach only deepens citizens’ frustrations.

It is an unenviable balancing act. But burying his head in the sand is not an option.

The president must lead decisively and find a way to honour SA’s continental commitments, while responding firmly to citizens’ concerns.

Time is running out. The immigration crisis is approaching a boiling point.

This moment demands political clarity. South Africans need to hear their president speak directly, honestly and decisively about how this crisis will be addressed.

When a government appears more focused on appeasing diplomatic audiences than resolving the grievances of its own people, it fuels public anger, breeds instability and erodes trust.

And when that happens, the consequences will not be diplomatic. They will play out on the streets.

Thami Dickson, media professional and commentator on African affairs