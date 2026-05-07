OPINION | Eastern Cape skills plan needs to be properly implemented

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The official unemployment rate in SA is at its highest since 2008.

A province employing 184,349 public servants, grappling with a youth unemployment rate near 47%, and facing a 15% vacancy rate in funded posts, cannot rely on intuition for workforce planning.

The newly drafted Eastern Cape provincial sector skills plan (PSSP) 2025-2030, commissioned by the Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority (PSETA), stands as one of the province’s most thorough skills development frameworks to date.

Its success hinges on effective implementation.

The Eastern Cape exemplifies stark contrasts. It hosts the Coega special economic zone (SEZ), Africa’s largest industrial development hub, alongside key ports in Gqeberha, KuGompo City and Ngqura that bolster national freight and trade.

The coastline offers vast renewable energy potential, while Gqeberha’s automotive cluster ranks among SA’s top industrial assets.

Yet roughly 580,000 youth aged 15-24 are not in employment, education or training (NEET), yielding a 38% NEET rate.

Rural areas like OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo districts rank among the nation’s most economically deprived.

In the 2023 National Senior Certificate exams, only 32% of Eastern Cape pupils scored above 50% in mathematics, below the national 41% average, a core skills deficit that hampers all future pipelines.

The PSSP confronts these realities head-on.

Its diagnosis highlights compounding structural issues, rejecting piecemeal, compliance-focused training. Instead, it advocates a unified, economy-driven and accountable skills system.

The plan organises around 10 strategic priorities, shifting from siloed departmental efforts, often tied to mandatory workplace skills plan submissions, to holistic human capital investment.

Central is a proposed provincial public sector training academy, aligned with the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO).

This would standardise and accredit training across 13 departments, replacing non-recognised in-house programmes that stifle public servant advancement and erode training value. The ongoing professionalisation framework provides timely alignment.

Complementing this, a provincial digital capability initiative targets the workforce, viewing digital tools as essential now, not later.

Gaps in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and digital governance directly impair service delivery.

The PSSP’s most urgent insights address occupational shortages, drawn from focus groups, official interviews and document reviews.

Vacancies cluster in four areas — built environment experts (civil engineers, architects, quantity surveyors, town planners); health specialists (nurses, doctors, emergency medical services staff); ICT roles (technologists, data managers, cybersecurity experts); and finance positions (auditors, revenue managers, economists).

These shortages stem from scarce talent, uncompetitive public-sector pay versus private offers, rural posting deterrents and weak incentives.

Impacts ripple through health, education, human settlements, public works and transport, translating to tangible service failures for citizens.

The plan scrutinises skills needs for SA’s Just Energy Transition.

The Eastern Cape’s wind-rich coast and high solar irradiance suit large-scale renewables, yet it holds just 8% of national capacity. Skills shortages block progress.

A R49m national skills fund-backed renewable energy centre in KuGompo City, launched in 2024, aims to train 2,000 technicians yearly in green tech and sustainable construction.

The PSSP urges scaling green skills and artisan training for wind, solar, battery storage and green hydrogen.

Funding constraints necessitate collaboration

Broader artisan targets under the national skills development plan 2030 demand tripling output from 800 to 2,500 annually.

Solutions include expanded apprenticeships, NAMB-registered trade test centres and TVET-industry ties.

Funding constraints necessitate collaboration.

The PSSP outlines partnerships via intergovernmental ties, Seta grants, national skills fund resources and public-private frameworks to direct corporate social investment into monitored programmes.

Internationally, links with Germany’s Lower Saxony and Türkiye aid tech transfer.

Locally, four universities, eight TVET colleges, and the Eastern Cape Human Resource Development Council (EC-HRDC) form the ecosystem’s core.

Transformation receives direct focus.

Women comprise 64.66% of public servants but only 38% of salary levels 14+.

Just five of 13 departments meet the 2% disability employment equity target.

Remedies embed inclusion — leadership programmes for women at SMS levels 13+, and recruitment/retention initiatives for disabled persons.

Plans falter without enforcement. The PSSP assigns oversight to the Office of the Premier via EC-HRDC and provincial skills development forum, using ECSECC tools for quarterly departmental KPIs and annual reviews.

Modernising skills intelligence systems ensure measurable returns on investment.

Grounded in primary research, departmental data, labour market scans and alignment with NDP 2030, NSDP, MTSF and the provincial development plan, the PSSP offers sequenced, institutionally assigned recommendations.

It acknowledges deep challenges but asserts that the province’s assets of Coega’s 10,000-job target by 2030, Ngqura’s ocean economy role, renewables and agro-processing can bridge gaps with sustained, scaled investment.

Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership, Stellenbosch University