EDITORIAL | Firing another coach could be risky move for Chippa United

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Once again, Chippa United have done what they do best by firing their coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi after a run of poor results with just three matches remaining to the conclusion of the Premier Soccer League calendar.

Vilakazi becomes the fifth coach to be shown the door this season, with others before him not even lasting as long as he has done.

While club boss Siviwe Mpengesi is well-known for firing and hiring coaches, perhaps one could understand why he decided to pull the trigger if the latest run of poor results is anything to go by.

Chippa United suffered a record equalling 5-1 loss to AmaZulu before they succumbed 3-1 to Sekhukhune United at the Buffalo City Stadium this week, marking a sharp turn of events for a team that opened the year in impressive fashion following the Africa Cup of Nations break.

The poor run has brought them closer to relegation with just three points off the basement, triggering Mpengesi to take action.

The decision to opt for Vilakazi as a coach in the first place took some by surprise

Mpengesi’s decision is risky though, especially as the team need points from matches against TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs away.

The last game against Lamontville Golden Arrows at home is another tricky assignment which could go pear-shaped and rob the Eastern Cape province of its only representatives in the elite league.

The decision to opt for Vilakazi as a coach in the first place took some by surprise as he does not possess an aura to instil respect among the players.

However, he proved his detractors wrong with the good run at the beginning of the year as he kept garnering points especially at the BCM Stadium which is their second home after the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Though Mpengesi will be slammed again for the decision, not because people feel Vilakazi deserved better but because of his penchant to fire coaches, he was bound to take action when results were not forthcoming.

One can only hope that Vilakazi’s assistant, Hlanga Dikeni, who has been installed as the interim coach to hold the fort until the end of the season, manages to get the required points to save the club from the drop.

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