INSIGHT | Pothole politics diverts attention from much bigger issues facing country

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Helen Zille posted a campaign video titled ‘Canvassing by boat’, showing her navigating a flooded road in Dobsonville using an inflatable boat and a kayak.

The image of a senior opposition figure paddling theatrically in a pothole in Johannesburg is as absurd as it is revealing.

In the age of TikTok politics, spectacle has become strategy.

What might once have been a local service delivery complaint is now repackaged as viral content, engineered to provoke outrage, humour and, ultimately, votes.

But beneath the laughter lies a far more serious question: what kind of politics is this, and who does it serve?

At almost the same time this pothole performance was making the rounds online, the country was confronting a scandal that cut far deeper than any damaged road.

The department of basic education has come under scrutiny for awarding a massive textbook tender to a company that was reportedly registered after the procurement process had already begun.

This is not performance. This is not symbolism. This is a governance failure that touches the lives of children sitting in real classrooms, waiting for real books.

The contrast is impossible to ignore. On one side, a politician steps into a flooded pothole and invites the camera closer.

On the other hand, pupils sit at desks without the basic tools they need to learn, their futures quietly placed at risk by failures they did not create.

The pothole stunt is not politically innocent.

It fits within the long-standing narrative of the DA presenting itself as the competent alternative to the governing ANC.

By dramatising infrastructure decay in Johannesburg, the opposition seeks to make failure visible, immediate and personal.

It is politics designed for the screen, quick to consume, and easy to share.

Yet there is a danger in this kind of politics. When performance takes centre stage, it can crowd out the harder conversations.

A pothole can be filmed and laughed at, but it cannot explain why municipalities struggle to maintain roads, why budgets fall short, or why institutions fail to deliver consistently.

At the same time, focusing only on spectacle allows those in power to look away from deeper accountability.

The textbook tender controversy is not an isolated mistake.

It points to weaknesses in procurement systems, gaps in oversight, and a troubling pattern where the process bends when it should hold firm.

These failures are less visible than a viral video, but they carry far greater consequences.

So, who is responsible for the state of affairs South Africans find themselves in?

The past still casts a long shadow. The apartheid system built cities and services for a few, leaving the majority without infrastructure or investment.

More than 30 years into democracy, the ANC must answer for what has happened on its watch

When democracy arrived under Nelson Mandela, the new government inherited a country with deep backlogs and rising expectations.

The task was never going to be easy.

But time has passed, and expectations have shifted.

More than 30 years into democracy, the ANC must answer for what has happened on its watch.

There have been real achievements, from housing to electrification, yet these gains are increasingly overshadowed by stories of corruption, instability and weakening institutions.

In cities like Johannesburg, governance often feels like a contest rather than a commitment.

The opposition does not stand outside this reality. In places like Cape Town, it points to better management and stronger systems.

Yet even there, inequality remains visible and unresolved.

No party can claim a perfect record. The difference lies in how honestly each confronts its shortcomings and how seriously it works to correct them.

What the pothole moment really shows is how politics is changing.

It is becoming faster, louder and more visual.

It rewards what can be seen and shared, not always what can be fixed.

Meanwhile, the everyday struggles of citizens continue.

Roads crumble, systems fail and classrooms go without.

These are not separate problems. They are part of the same story: a state under pressure and a political culture that sometimes chooses performance over substance.

South Africans deserve better than this trade-off.

They deserve leaders who spend less time staging moments and more time solving problems.

They deserve institutions that protect public resources and deliver services consistently and with care.

Until that happens, the contrast will remain. The cameras will keep rolling.

The potholes will keep filling with water.

And somewhere, a pupil will still be waiting for a textbook that should already be in their hands.

Dr Vuyani Goodman Langa, teaching development specialist, Walter Sisulu. He writes in his personal capacity as an independent political analyst, and the views expressed are those of the author, not those of the institution he represents.