INSIGHT | Bid to exclude foreign nationals from RAF payouts unacceptable

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RAF ordered to pay for death caused by the negligence of a truck driver

There never was a moment in history where “any person” caused confusion as to result in full-blown court motions, where the Supreme Court of Appeals has had to intervene.

If the application to the high court was contentious for its pedestrian interpretation of the law, the appeal to the SCA was downright controversial.

The SCA upheld the high court ruling in a matter brought to court by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to intentionally alienate foreign nationals from claiming benefits from the scheme.

The RAF sought to say the words “any person” in the RAF Act, expressly excluded foreign nationals claiming from the scheme.

The court disagreed. And the SCA upheld the disagreement ruling.

It seems the RAF approach was defective in that it sought to legislate to alienate.

The application made a fuss about the law being intended for South Africans, when the wording was not as explicit on implementation and conclusion.

The RAF had long told a story of how a foreign domestic worker got injured while mopping up at a place of work and then went and claimed she was injured in a car accident.

On verification, the details of the accident were never found to exist.

This false claim was just one of many examples one could cite, including paying R500m to some rich foreign national.

It seems the issue that ought to be argued was more on capping what is paid out to claimants, be they citizens or foreign nationals.

SA through the history of time, and at the peak of apartheid, has never legislated to alienate foreign nationals. The SCA ruling should be welcomed by all.

The practice of wanting to base policy on popular opinion will kill the country.

It has killed institutions; it has killed entities. The dominant narrative ought not to be a determinant factor of policy or legislative necessity.

The prevailing talk to revisit or “make South Africa great again” should never be entertained.

For if we do, we will not be any different from the Trumpian America whose policy direction is determined by little more than nostalgia — a proverbial fools approach if you like.

RAF officials had purposefully sought to repurpose legislation based on emotions and make it an alienation mechanism.

Such an application was bound to fail when weighed against the spirit of the legislation the intention of which is compensation of the vulnerable who have been inconvenienced on the roads.

An approach that seeks to establish nationality before applicability of any law will always be found wanting in our constitutional dispensation.

The focus of the RAF today ought to be enhancement of the benefit scheme and the commitment it has to the beneficiaries

Officials can’t seek to mask performance shortcomings on hate or even patriotism.

Migration challenges are well documented in our country and the responsible departments must deal with that, at a place and time appropriate for such.

The focus of the RAF today ought to be enhancement of the benefit scheme and the commitment it has to the beneficiaries.

We therefore demand efficiency of RAF systems and quality of service they provide and not on unnecessary distractions.

There is no way SA will have a moment in time where there are no foreign nationals in the country.

Hence policy and legislative requirements should take this fact into consideration.

This is the aspect the reviewal and amendment of the RAF Act should resolve without being hating to foreign nationals.

These are people who have suffered enough in their countries of origins, and we must guard against perpetuating the same hate, persecution and torture on people who are already victims from where they come.

There are few foreign nationals who are allegedly doing undesirable things in our country and thereby hardening attitudes of the natives.

Legitimately, SA is besieged by own challenges of poverty, hunger, poor delivery record, inequality, but still these should not result in policy being repurposed to advance agendas other than positively contributing to the lives of our people.

Mobilisation on the basis of hate should never be used to mask system failures of migration.

If anything, the SCA ruling speaks to the long overdue review and update of legislation that governs the RAF, a process that the new minister of transport promised to get started during this term of administration.

It is interesting that the ruling comes when a lot of good work around RAF governance, and improved and enhanced payment methods and systems are being put in motion.

The RAF is an institutional service delivery mechanism to attend to the needs of vulnerable citizens whose normal lives had been compromised on the roads.

The SCA legitimately upheld that the interpretation of “any person” in the RAF legislation did not exclude foreign nationals from claiming from the scheme.

It is worth nothing at this juncture that the call for a review and amendment of legislation is not intended to push an anti-foreigners agenda but a determination of how the system should work against those who try to cash in on the RAF scheme.

The legislation as it stands clearly accommodates any person injured on the roads and does not prescribe nationality or citizenship, and seeking to alienate foreign nationals retrospectively would be unfair, unlawful and invalid.

The RAF funding scheme is intended for victims of road accidents, a purpose which no-one should interfere with based on nationalities.

Failures elsewhere in the migration ecosystem should not be translated as meaning the RAF system is opened to foreign nationals.

This would be a narrow way of looking at things.

Until the review and amendment of RAF legislation happens, we must do the right things in line with the SCA’s interpretation.

There are various methods in which the matter of foreign nationals could be accommodated in legislation.

Botswana and Namibia require foreign nationals to take out 90-day insurance cover before being allowed into the country.

We could adopt that principle. But also it could be a consideration to have payouts to foreign nationals capped and calculated as per their medical needs.

Such a decision should be informed by the will of South Africans themselves.

We can’t decide policy positions on gut feelings or emotions.

The RAF was simply wrong in every possible aspect of thought with this application.

It follows that the application must fail, and the RAF must pay the cost of two senior counsel on a punitive scale.

The SCA made the order and the court is adjourned.

Donald Selamolela, chair of the portfolio committee on transport, at the National Assembly. He writes in his personal capacity.