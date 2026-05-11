OPINION | Is resistance to AI in academic writing partly driven by professional jealousy?

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A hand interacts with a holographic AI assistant interface, showcasing various tech icons and connections against a futuristic background, concept of robotics

In SA, the introduction of new ways of doing things is often followed by intense debate before eventual acceptance.

People tend to engage in prolonged arguments until voices regarded as authoritative or respectable have been heard, after which a collective way forward emerges.

This pattern is clearly visible in the current debate surrounding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in academic writing.

Interestingly, these arguments rarely produce clear winners or losers.

Instead, decisions are eventually taken on behalf of everyone.

It is highly likely that every major innovation experienced similar resistance, even though there is limited literature that explicitly documents this pattern.

Nonetheless, it is reasonable to assume that when typed assignments were first introduced, those accustomed to handwriting complained and argued against the use of computers.

Over time, computers became an indispensable academic tool.

However, many users initially lacked the skills to access more advanced features such as automated tables of contents, bibliography generators, copy and paste functions, “Control F”, and “Control H”.

These features were introduced alongside developments in computer technology, yet there is a generation that never fully benefited from them.

This raises an important question, does mastering these tools amount to academic cheating or does it simply reflect a deeper understanding of available technology?

Similarly, when plagiarism detection systems were introduced, some argued that they improved academic integrity, while others feared they would expose academic fraud.

This history raises a critical issue, is the current resistance to AI in academic writing genuinely about academic integrity or is it partly driven by professional jealousy, precisely from academics who never had access to such tools and now feel that knowledge production has become easier for the current generation?

In the olden days, it was common practice to ask another person to proofread academic work.

Academic peer review has long been accepted as a standard practice, with ethical guidelines in place.

Why, then, is AI treated differently?

In some South African universities, students are even required to appoint professional editors before submitting their work.

Could it be that editors feel threatened by tools that are increasingly capable of performing similar functions?

While some universities encourage the use of AI for “academic support”, there is often limited explanation of what this support actually entails.

Expecting institutions to judge individual honesty and integrity is unrealistic.

Examiners who quickly assume that a well-written paragraph is “AI-generated” are doing so without access to a use of reliable scientific detection tools to substantiate such claims.

This raises another pertinent question, should academic assessment focus on the quality of English or on the substance of content?

If examiners cannot detect weak content hidden behind perfect language, does this not suggest that historically privileged students, those who mastered English early in life, have always enjoyed an advantage?

Examiners may have been unconsciously blinded by grammatical correctness while overlooking weak arguments.

Can examiners reliably distinguish between a student expressing their own understanding, a fully AI-generated submission or a human-written text that has merely been edited using AI tools?

In the olden days, it was common practice to ask another person to proofread academic work.

However, today many editing tools are embedded directly into computers and mobile devices.

This raises another question, will people continue to rely on human proofreaders, or will AI eventually become a forced alternative?

We are already at a stage where phones can predict what we want to say and computers can spell and structure words that individuals may have struggled with previously.

Rather than relying solely on AI declaration forms, universities should consider integrating AI-detection tools into existing systems such as Turnitin.

Just as institutions determine acceptable similarity percentages for plagiarism, they should define acceptable levels of AI use in line with university policies.

This approach would allow for regulation rather than outright rejection, ensuring that AI is used ethically while acknowledging that technological change is inevitable.

Masonwabe Tikana is a second-year PhD candidate in Development Studies at the University of South Africa and serves as director of planning and economic development at Walter Sisulu Local Municipality. He writes in personal capacity.