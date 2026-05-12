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Walter Sisulu distinguishes itself as a model of stability, cohesion, and strategic leadership, says the writer. Picture:

Following the recent inauguration of the new vice-chancellor at iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu, there is a compelling narrative of what effective governance in higher education should look like.

At a time when many institutions are grappling with instability, governance lapses, and fractured stakeholder relations, Walter Sisulu distinguishes itself as a model of stability, cohesion, and strategic leadership.

At the heart of the university’s progress is a council that has demonstrated strategic clarity, cohesion, and a commitment to institutional integrity.

Governance at Walter Sisulu is not symbolic, it is functional, coordinated, and aligned to the institution’s Vision 2030 framework. This vision is not merely aspirational; it is actively driven through well-established and operational statutory structures that ensure accountability, inclusivity, and shared ownership of the university’s direction.

One of the defining strengths of Walter Sisulu is the effectiveness of its Institutional Forum (IF), which is vibrant, influential, and deeply embedded in decision-making processes.

The IF has consistently provided a platform for meaningful engagement between management, staff, and students.

Similarly, the convocation at the institution has not been dormant or ceremonial. It has contributed to institutional development and ensuring that alumni voices remain central to the university’s evolution.

Labour relations at Walter Sisulu further reinforce its governance success. Organized labour has played a constructive role in institutional affairs. Rather than adversarial engagements, Iyunivesithi Walter Sisulu has fostered a culture of structured dialogue and mutual respect, ensuring that labour remains a partner in progress rather than a source of disruption.

The alignment of the council, I F, convocation, and organized labour has created an ecosystem of stability and energy within the university. Each structure understands its mandate and executes it effectively, contributing to a unified institutional agenda.

Under the current council, the university has demonstrated that good governance is not about control, but about coordination. It is about creating an environment where all stakeholders are empowered to contribute meaningfully while remaining accountable to the broader institutional vision.

As SA continues to reflect on the state of its higher education institutions, Walter Sisulu offers a powerful lesson: functional governance structures are the backbone of institutional success.

In an era where higher education faces increasing complexity, Walter Sisulu’s example reminds us that order, clarity, and collective energy within governance structures are not optional, they are essential. iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu is not just progressing; it is setting a standard.

- Mzi Lingela, writing in his personal capacity