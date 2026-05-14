EDITORIAL | Eastern Cape’s unemployment emergency should alarm us all

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The Eastern Cape’s official unemployment rate rose to 44.6% in the first quarter of the year from 42.5% in the previous quarter.

The Eastern Cape’s deepening unemployment crisis should alarm officials at every level of government, business owners and civil society.

The province is rapidly approaching the point where too few people are working to sustain too many who depend on social grants and handouts to survive.

The Eastern Cape now has the highest unemployment rate in the country, at 44.6%.

The expanded unemployment rate, which includes discouraged work-seekers, is at a shocking 54.4%, according to Stats SA’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

The figures for the first three months of 2026 are not just statistics.

They represent people from entire families without income, many thousands of unemployed youngsters, even jobless graduates who had hoped to change the fortunes of their loved ones.

Many end up fleeing the province for opportunities elsewhere, leaving behind families who depend on government grants and, if they are fortunate, part-time jobs.

While social grants play a critical role in minimising the effects of unemployment, they are not designed to replace a functioning economy.

Grants and other interventions such as food parcels can provide relief, but they cannot give recipients the dignity that a job would provide.

And grants are not sustainable in the long term given SA’s shrinking tax base and mounting pressure on the national budget.

The human cost of unemployment in the Eastern Cape is becoming increasingly evident.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman’s remarks about children going for days without food and parents sacrificing their own meals to feed them should serve as a wake-up call.

Hunger is becoming normalised in too many communities.

But desperate people don’t need promises; they need urgent action

Premier Oscar Mabuyane acknowledged these dangers, saying the latest unemployment statistics reinforced the urgency of accelerating economic reforms and strengthening initiatives aimed at promoting inclusive growth.

But desperate people don’t need promises; they need urgent action that produces visible results.

Such interventions need to happen now, before the situation gets out of hand.

People are increasingly joining marches and shutdowns, often led by opportunistic political actors who exploit their economic pain to gain support and attention.

The growing hostility directed at foreign-owned businesses, particularly spaza shops, is another warning sign.

Though concerns that some foreigners are running illegal business operations in SA are legitimate, it would be dishonest to ignore the role unemployment and poverty are playing in fuelling anger in communities.

In many townships and villages, unemployed young people with no prospect of finding work observe foreign nationals operating successful businesses.

Their frustration, whether justified or not, is creating dangerous tensions.

History has shown that when unemployment rises and hope disappears, social instability follows closely behind.

The Eastern Cape cannot afford such chaos.

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