INSIGHT | We must opt for a competent state over fractured society

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Education MEC Fundile Gade at the launch of the department's multimillion rand upgrade of Gamble Street High School in Kariega on Friday

SA finds itself at a precarious juncture. The escalating tension surrounding immigration, public services and economic participation has moved from the margins to the centre of national discourse.

Communities are increasingly restless, institutions are under visible strain and political voices oscillate between denial and populism.

Yet this is not a crisis that can be resolved through rhetoric, nor through the false dichotomy of being either “open” or “closed”.

SA is a sovereign, constitutional state, guided by the constitution as passed in 1996. The real question is whether we are capable of governing within that framework.

Firm, lawful immigration management is needed. A competent state begins with control — not exclusion, but order. SA must build an immigration system that is predictable, lawful and efficient.

Documentation processes should be streamlined and digitised, reducing administrative backlogs that often push individuals into illegality by default rather than intent.

Labour regulations must be clear and enforceable, ensuring that employment practices are governed by law rather than opportunism.

Equally important is recognising that migration cannot be managed in isolation. Regional cooperation, particularly within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), is essential.

Migration flows are a regional phenomenon shaped by economic disparity, political instability and historical linkages. Without coordinated regional frameworks, SA will continue to shoulder pressures that exceed the capacity of unilateral responses.

There is a growing and legitimate concern that, if left unmanaged, current tensions may escalate into something far more destabilising. That instinct should not be dismissed

Immigration is not the root of state failure — it reveals it.

The deeper structural challenge lies in weak procurement systems, inconsistent staffing practices and fragile accountability mechanisms across public institutions.

Hospitals, schools and municipalities are under strain, not simply because of increased demand, but because inefficiencies have been allowed to accumulate over time.

A competent state must decisively:

■ Align population data with planning systems so that resources follow lived realities, not outdated projections;

■ Eliminate procurement leakages and corruption;

■ Institutionalise professional, merit-based staffing processes.

Without these reforms, the migration debate risks becoming a convenient proxy for broader governance challenges.

It is within the labour market that tension most readily translates into resentment. Exploitation thrives where regulation is weak and enforcement inconsistent.

Both SA citizens and migrants are affected — citizens through displacement and exclusion, migrants through vulnerability and precarity.

Employers who rely on cheap, undocumented labour distort the economy, undermine labour standards and entrench inequality.

The state must:

■ Enforce labour laws uniformly and without exception;

■ Penalise illegal hiring practices with real consequences;

■ Remove structural incentives that reward non-compliance.

This is not about targeting migrants; it is about restoring integrity and fairness to the labour market.

We need community-level engagement. Policy without social legitimacy is unsustainable.

Communities experiencing pressure are responding to real conditions.

However, when frustration is ignored or dismissed, it becomes susceptible to capture by criminal syndicates and opportunistic political actors, or narratives that turn neighbour against neighbour.

What is required is structured, principled engagement:

■ Sustained dialogue between civic formations, government and migrant communities;

■ Platforms for grievances to be aired constructively, without descending into violence;

■ Leadership capable of channelling protest into solutions rather than escalation.

Ignoring community sentiment does not neutralise it — it intensifies and radicalises it.

At the core of the current impasse lies a deficit of honesty. South Africans are being asked to navigate a complex and emotionally charged reality without clear, credible leadership.

There is, on the one hand, reluctance to acknowledge the genuine pressures on services and communities.

On the other, there is a dangerous drift toward scapegoating entire groups as a substitute for policy clarity.

Political leadership must do both:

■ Acknowledge the strain on public services, local economies and social cohesion;

■ Reject simplistic narratives that assign collective blame.

Admitting policy shortcomings is not an admission of failure — it is a prerequisite for correction.

At the end SA’s challenge is not choosing between being “open” or “closed” That framing is both false and unhelpful.

The real task is to build a competent state — one that:

■ Exercises control over its systems;

■ Upholds its constitutional obligations;

■ Maintains social stability without turning communities against one another.

There is a growing and legitimate concern that, if left unmanaged, current tensions may escalate into something far more destabilising. That instinct should not be dismissed.

The question that remains is whether the national response will be strategic, constitutional and grounded in governance or reactive, fragmented and ultimately divisive.

The answer to that question will not only shape migration policy, it will define the future character and credibility of the South African state.

Fundile Gade, Eastern Cape education MEC, writing in his personal capacity