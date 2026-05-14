READER LETTER: Hail, Kei Province

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Tour guide Velile Ndlumbile leads a party over the original Kei Bridge which former president Nelson Mandela used to cross in this 2023 file picture.

I propose a new name for the Eastern Cape. Let’s call our province Kei. Kei Province is a fitting name if one considers the so-called Transkei and Ciskei homeland names, which derived their names from which side of the Kei river they were on.

As I understand it, the word Kei originates from a Khoisan language, so it has nothing to do with the former bantustans.

Should the name be adopted, it would also put an end to the Xhosa derogatory misinterpretation “Mpuma Koloni”.

I feel very annoyed whenever I hear people calling the Eastern Cape “Mpuma Koloni” in Xhosa. — Mzi Mhlophe, Amalinda

Yes, the refs are a disaster

The story “SA Boxing Officiating Suffers Another Black Eye after Review Process” (DD May 11) refers.

Indeed, poor refereeing in boxing is bad for the entire sport — and it is already painful enough.

You must train alone, and keep both your mental status and physical condition on par all the time.

You must maintain your focus and stay energetic the whole time.

Come the big day, the fight starts and you are executing your plan smoothly and everything is going accordingly.

Then poor refereeing, heartless judges and/or favouritism kicks in and spoils all the good work.

Why destroy boxing this way? Boxing is among the five most loved sporting codes in SA.

And it gives KuGompoCity recognition and global status because we have produced so many well known champions from the ghetto.

Could the MEC of sport, arts & culture, Sibulele Ngongo, kindly intervene?

According to your speech for 2026/27 it is on your agenda to address such things and I am hoping for a commission of enquiry in this regard.

Let’s not waste our time referring this to Boxing SA because they are likely to behave as a bystander.

Boxers, you are on your own. — Mawanda Sihele, via email