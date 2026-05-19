EDITORIAL | Elections shaping up to be referendum on service delivery

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Voters are becoming less interested in liberation credentials, ideological battles or national political theatre.

South Africans head to the 2026 local government elections on November 4.

In this year’s polls, one reality will tower above all political slogans, party manifestos and campaign promises — these elections will ultimately be judged on service delivery.

For millions of citizens, local government is not an abstract sphere of governance discussed in council chambers or policy papers.

It is experienced daily through running water, functioning street lights, refuse collection, safe roads, reliable electricity, sanitation, housing and responsive municipal administration.

It is for such reasons that local government is referred to as being at the “coalface” of service delivery.

When these basic services fail, democracy itself begins to feel distant and hollow.

Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams makes a valid diagnosis.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement session in Mthatha recently, he said this year’s polls would test whether municipalities could regain public trust.

And indeed, a legitimacy crisis has been created where voters increasingly question whether municipal institutions serve communities or political elites.

It is common knowledge that public confidence in municipalities has been undermined by corruption scandals, debates over cadre deployment, poor financial governance and repeated adverse findings by the auditor-general on irregular expenditure.

All this misgovernance manifests in roads riddled with potholes, raw sewage flowing in residential areas into our river systems, persistent power outages, dry taps for days or even weeks and the betrayal of unspent millions meant for infrastructure development returned to the National Treasury.

And in that context, service delivery must be the ballot’s defining issue

The irony, and as if authorities are saying we don’t care, is that there is little or no administrative consequence management and accountability.

If anything, the situation gets worse each year.

For us in the Eastern Cape, classic examples include what is transpiring at the Makana and Enoch Mgijima local municipalities.

Even putting them under administration and all sorts of national interventions have failed to yield reasonable positive results.

Residents have demonstrated their dissatisfaction through several service delivery protests.

The 2026 elections therefore present more than a routine political contest.

They are shaping up to be a direct referendum on whether municipalities are fulfilling their constitutional imperative of a “better life for all”.

Voters are becoming less interested in liberation credentials, ideological battles or national political theatre.

Instead, they are asking practical questions: Does my tap work? Are my streets safe? Is refuse collected on time?

Can my municipality account for public money? Are officials accessible when problems arise?

The 2026 polls give the electorate a platform to send a clear and uncompromising message: deliver services or lose support.

It is a moment to decisively shift politics away from rhetoric and toward performance.

And in that context, service delivery must be the ballot’s defining issue.

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