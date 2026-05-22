EDITORIAL | Let’s not drop the ball on schools sports extravaganza

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Team Eastern Cape participated in the National Schools Sport Championships (Winter Games) in 2025. Buffalo City will host the 2026 Winter National School Sport Championships in July.

In July the Buffalo City metro will be in the national spotlight — and for a good reason. The metro has been given green light to host the Winter National School Sport Championship (WNSSC).

The event, scheduled for July 11 to 15, is expected to attract about 3,000 people to our region. These will include athletes, technical officials, team managers and, of cause, parents from all the nine provinces.

It was a sigh of relief, for a plethora of reasons, when the confirmation to host the tournament was made on Monday following a second inspection by all relevant stakeholders.

In February many of us held our hands on our heads as the metro was on a brink of losing the opportunity to host the event.

At the time inspectors flagged a lack of sports facilities as a big concern, while the state of others left much to be desired.

For example, at the Jan Smuts Stadium they found that the spectator stands had still not been fixed after being gutted by fire eight years ago.

For the umpteenth time this publication has flagged how sports facilities in BCM have been allowed to deteriorate, some to a point of disrepair.

This is an opportunity to once again position BCM as a destination capable of hosting major national events

In March we reported on the Cambridge Sports Club where the field was overgrown and the building stripped of windows and doors.

Previously, we highlighted how the clubhouse at the United Cricket Club field in Buffalo Flats had been vandalised and the astro turf ripped up.

Despite its deplorable condition, in February the same field hosted more than 200 primary school pupils who had to endure the horror of sharing one functional toilet.

It is, indeed, welcome news that the city has been confirmed as hosts. We applaud the wisdom of opting for schools as priority venues ahead of municipal facilities on the second inspection.

Equally so, we salute the schools concerned for opening their doors to host the games.

Hosting the event of this magnitude is a win-win situation for the athletes, business, metro and, by extension, the province.

Athletes will have home advantage, unlike the visitors who must acclimatise to the weather first.

The 3,000 people expected at the event could become tourism ambassadors for the municipality and province when they return home.

And for business, there will be a lot of spinoffs in sectors such as accommodation, transport, catering, retail, tourism, entertainment and informal trade.

All these potential benefits depend on all of us doing our best. Let us not drop the ball.

This is an opportunity to once again position BCM as a destination capable of hosting major national events ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

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