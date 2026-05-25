INSIGHT | We cannot allow killing of women to become mere statistics

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Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta writes that the recent killing of an elderly Ngcobo woman is not only a tragedy but a glaring indictment of the pervasive culture of violence that plagues our society.

The brutal killing of a woman in Zandungeni village, Engcobo, after being accused of witchcraft, is not only a tragedy but a glaring indictment of the pervasive culture of violence that plagues our society.

The horrific nature of this crime, compounded by the fact that a video of the incident was circulated across social media platforms, underscores the urgent need for action.

Such acts of violence are not merely isolated incidents; they reflect a broader societal malaise that we must confront head-on.

Nosankala Sidiki, 75, was taken from her house, assaulted and brutally killed while all of this was being captured on video.

This incident is a stark reminder of the rampant gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) that continues to threaten the lives of women and children in our communities.

The Eastern Cape’s Alfred Nzo region, in particular, has emerged as a hotspot for such violence.

Just this month, we have witnessed the senseless killings of four women, including the tragic deaths of MamuLanga Faku, a 94-year-old woman in Ward 26 of the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality, Mama waseMaBheleni in Ward 13 of the Matatiele Subregion and Lilitha Mjali from Ward 17 in Umzimvubu.

Each of these women had a right to live in safety and dignity, yet their lives were brutally cut short.

The reality is that we cannot afford to remain silent in the face of such atrocities.

Each act of violence diminishes us as a society and erodes the very fabric of our communities.

We must collectively condemn these acts and take a stand against the harmful beliefs and practices that perpetuate violence against women.

As a society, we must challenge the stigma surrounding accusations of witchcraft and the societal norms that allow for such violence to occur.

Accusations of witchcraft often serve as a pretext for violence against vulnerable individuals, particularly women.

This is not just a matter of individual acts of cruelty; it is a systemic issue that requires comprehensive solutions.

As a government, we have a responsibility to provide support and protection for victims of GBVF.

Our department has been actively engaged in addressing these issues through various programmes and initiatives aimed at supporting survivors and preventing violence.

However, government action alone is insufficient.

We must engage communities in a dialogue about the impact of GBVF and the need for cultural change.

Community leaders, traditional healers, educators and families all have a role to play in fostering an environment that respects the rights and dignity of women.

It is imperative that we work together to challenge harmful cultural beliefs that perpetuate violence and to promote positive norms that support gender equality.

Education and awareness are critical components of any comprehensive strategy to combat GBVF.

Schools, community centres and faith-based organisations must become platforms for discussions about respect, consent and healthy relationships.

We must empower young people to be advocates for change, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to stand against violence and to promote a culture of non-violence.

We must also prioritise education and awareness campaigns that address the root causes of GBVF.

Engaging communities in dialogue about the consequences of violence, promoting gender equality, and fostering respect for human rights are essential steps in changing attitudes that condone violence.

Furthermore, the justice system must also play its part.

Those who commit acts of violence must be held accountable.

We need to ensure that law enforcement agencies are adequately trained to handle cases of GBVF sensitively and effectively, and that victims feel safe reporting crimes without fear of retribution.

It is time to break the silence, to stand united against violence, and to work towards a brighter, safer future for all women in our province

As we mourn the loss of the women who have been tragically taken from us, we must also take action.

We must collectively stand against GBVF and work towards creating a society where women can live free from fear and violence.

Each of us has a role to play in this fight —whether as individuals, community leaders or government officials.

Let us engage in meaningful conversations about the change we want to see in our society.

Let us challenge the norms that perpetuate violence and advocate for a culture of respect and equality.

Together, we can create a safer environment for all, where every individual is valued and protected.

We stand at a critical juncture in our fight against gender-based violence.

The killings in Engcobo and Alfred Nzo cannot be allowed to become mere statistics.

We must honour the lives lost by recommitting ourselves to a future where women can live free.

This is a wake-up call for all of us. We cannot afford to be complacent.

It is time to break the silence, to stand united against violence, and to work towards a brighter, safer future for all women in our province.

Bukiwe Fanta, Eastern Cape social development MEC