EDITORIAL | Here’s hoping Sundowns’ magic rubs off on Bafana

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal during the Caf Champions League 2025/26 2nd leg final match against AS FAR at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on May 24 2026.

SA woke up to good news on Monday: Mamelodi Sundowns are at the summit of African football.

They beat AS FAR of Morocco on Sunday night to lift the CAF Champions League.

Theirs was a sweet victory as there were so many odds stacked against them.

They defeated AS FAR in their own fortress, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat.

Several analysts did not give Downs a chance, given how difficult it is to beat Moroccan clubs in their backyard.

Worse still, they carried with them a narrow 1-0 victory to that reverse fixture.

Sundown’s travel was characterised by a lot of frustrations.

While that is not new as such mind games are common in Africa, we thought the circumstances would be much better as they were using a chartered flight.

We were wrong. The team was shockingly delayed by a full day at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday as their flight was denied landing clearance by Moroccan authorities.

However, as if to prove a point, Teboho Mokoena’s super strike deep into first-half stoppage time silenced thousands of AS FAR faithful.

Even the fact that 24 hours earlier, Downs had officially lost the PSL League to Orlando Pirates could not dampen the players’ spirits, regardless of winning the trophy eight seasons in a row.

They soldiered on, carrying those scars to beat AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate.

In the process, they broke the North African team’s 10-year stranglehold on the Champions League.

Their achievements demonstrate the value of long-term planning

The victory also sent a strong message to the rest of the continent: South African football is not merely participating in Africa’s biggest competition — it is leading it.

Of course, Pirates too deserve a congratulatory message.

With generally a youthful side, the club competed spectacularly, conceding only 12 goals throughout the season, scoring a whopping 58 and eventually pipping Sundowns by one point.

It must have delighted fans to watch the PSL competition going down to the wire.

For years, critics had argued that the PSL had become predictable, dominated by one club.

Sundowns conquering the continent and Pirates rising to domestic supremacy did not arrive by accident.

Their achievements demonstrate the value of long-term planning.

Both clubs have shown that success is not built overnight.

It requires stable leadership, clear football identity and courage to invest in talent.

There is also a national benefit. South African football thrives when its biggest clubs push each other to greater heights.

In addition, constant participation in Africa’s elite competitions sharpens players mentally and tactically.

It is our hope that we will see more of these performances transferring to Bafana Bafana as they prepare for the World Cup campaign next month.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch