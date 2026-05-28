Drastic reform needed to force accountability of municipal officials

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Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku is under fire for not attending meetings to address issues of unauthorised expenditure. Picture:

What has been happening in the Buffalo City Metro is not merely administrative dysfunction but the institutionalisation of bureaucratic evasion as a shield for incompetence.

Procedural contempt for the laws of governance has matured into a system of obfuscation that shelters inefficiency and corrodes the machinery of democratic oversight.

At the centre of this breakdown is the conduct of mayor Princess Faku. Between March and April, she failed to appear before the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) on four occasions.

Her absence on March 19 set the tone. It continued through a series of scheduled engagements between March 23 and 26.

On April 24 in Mdantsane, she dispatched a mayoral committee member in her place — a gesture that cannot credibly be construed as delegation, but rather as a studied diminishment of the committee’s constitutional standing.

When the mayor eventually appeared, on April 21 at Mpekweni Beach Lodge, the municipality failed to provide the basic infrastructure necessary for lawful oversight — the proceedings could not be livestreamed.

In a constitutional order that demands transparency and public participation, this omission was fatal.

The session collapsed into what the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) classifies as a “fruitless and wasteful exercise”.

The institutional paralysis reached its apex on April 29 when a special council meeting, convened to resolve the impasse, was abruptly postponed.

The Section 129 oversight report could not be finalised. This was not a procedural delay but a deliberate obstruction of the accountability cycle.

At stake is R646.8m in unauthorised expenditure.

Under section 32 of the MFMA, such expenditure constitutes a prima facie failure of budgetary control, triggering potential personal liability for both the accounting officer and the executive authority.

Where deliberate or negligent conduct can be established, the law is unambiguous, liability must follow.

The mayor’s systematic avoidance of the very committee mandated to interrogate that expenditure falls squarely within the category of conduct the act was designed to prevent.

The BCM crisis is not reducible to individual misconduct. It exposes a deeper structural flaw in SA’s system of local government oversight.

The Mpac was made mandatory for all municipalities through the 2021 amendments to the Municipal Structures Act — a reform that signalled parliament’s recognition of the need for strengthened accountability at the local level.

But this reform stopped short of conferring Mpacs with meaningful power. They can invite; they cannot compel.

This limitation stands in stark contrast to the powers of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) at the national level, which operates under the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

This enables it to issue summonses carrying criminal consequences for noncompliance. Attendance is not optional, it is legally enforceable.

Scopa chair Songezo Zibi has repeatedly underscored this asymmetry as a systemic weakness.

In recent oversight briefings, he noted that Mpacs are structurally disadvantaged, lacking the enforcement authority necessary to ensure compliance.

This is precisely the gap that has been exploited in BCM.

The events at Mpekweni Beach Lodge illuminate an equally consequential dimension of governance failure.

Accountability is not satisfied by mere attendance; it requires the creation of conditions under which oversight can meaningfully occur.

A hearing that excludes the public fails the constitutional tests of transparency.

The failure to ensure livestreaming was not a mere logistical oversight but a breach of the normative framework underpinning democratic governance.

Under the Public Audit Amendment Act (PAAA), the auditor-general possesses expanded authority to identify and act upon “material irregularities” — instances where noncompliance with legislation results in financial loss.

The costs incurred in staging a non-functional oversight session meet this threshold.

There is a credible basis for AGSA to treat the BCM impasse as a notifiable irregularity, triggering remedial action and potential recovery proceedings.

The constitution provides mechanisms for intervention, but these remain underused.

Section 139 empowers provincial and national government to intervene in failing municipalities, up to and including dissolution of the council.

The more precise instrument lies in Section 216(2), which authorises the National Treasury to withhold transfers to organs of state in persistent breach of their financial obligations.

The instructive precedent is the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, where the Treasury threatened to suspend the equitable share in 2025 over failures to address unauthorised and irregular expenditure.

That municipality was compelled to adopt revised oversight frameworks and consequence management mechanisms as a condition for the restoration of funds.

Buffalo City now presents a comparable case — a substantial quantum of unauthorised expenditure combined with a collapsed oversight process.

The criteria for Treasury intervention are plainly met there.

The BCM crisis makes clear that the problem is not a deficit of law but a misalignment of enforcement driven by factional politics.

So long as one occupies the right position, the requirements of government accountability can be evaded with impunity.

The events in BCM are not anomalous; they are diagnostic.

They reveal a system in which accountability is contingent, negotiable and ultimately defeasible by those it is meant to constrain.

Targeted policy reform is now necessary.

First, the Municipal Structures Act should be amended to grant Mpac authority to issue binding summonses, with noncompliance constituting a criminal offence.

Second, the financial misconduct regulations should be revised to impose direct financial liability on officials responsible for the collapse of statutory oversight processes.

Third, schedule 7 of the Structures Act should be amended to define sustained non-attendance at oversight hearings as an independent ground for removal from office, triggering automatic referral to a provincial disciplinary body rather than reliance on a politically mediated council process.

The R646.8m in unauthorised expenditure is not an abstract fiscal irregularity.

It is lived reality — interrupting water supply in Mdantsane, accelerating infrastructural decay and deferring public services that residents depend upon.

The failure of oversight is the failure of governance.

As the Scopa chair has warned, without enforceable consequences, oversight risks becoming performative rather than substantive.

The residents of BCM are owed more than a system that merely invites accountability. They are owed one that legally compels it.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Mphuthumi Ntabeni is a Komani-born writer