READER LETTER | The next great Springbok

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How can we claim schoolboy rugby represents the nation when thousands of talented children from township and rural schools are excluded from the system before they even get a fair opportunity? Picture: 123RF

Schoolboy rugby in SA is a huge spectacle in youth sport, but we need to ask an uncomfortable question: who is really benefiting from this commercialization?

Every weekend we see the same schools on TV the same brands sponsoring them, the same expensive facilities showcased, and the same players promoted as future stars.

Yet most public schools in SA don’t have proper rugby fields, gyms, transport, medical staff, or equipment. The spotlight remains on ex-Model C and private schools.

How can we claim schoolboy rugby represents the nation when thousands of talented children from township and rural schools are excluded from the system before they even get a fair opportunity?

Broadcasters such as MultiChoice market schoolboy rugby like it’s a professional product.

Corporations pour money into already privileged schools for their visibility, structures, and audiences. So the rich schools become richer while struggling public schools remain invisible and keep struggling.

This creates a dangerous cycle. Exposure attracts sponsorships, sponsorships improve facilities, better facilities attract talented players, and then those same schools dominate the television coverage again.

Rugby was once built on community pride, equal competition, and development from grassroots level.

Today it feels like a closed shop.

Many children in poorer communities have the physical ability, passion, and discipline to succeed, but they never receive proper coaching, nutrition, conditioning, or exposure.

Some schools cannot even afford transport to fixtures.

Others have full-time coaches, sports scientists, recovery centres, and million-rand sponsorships.

This is structural inequality dressed up as school sport.

The commercialization of schoolboy rugby also raises ethical questions.

These are still children, yet some schools operate almost like professional franchises.

Recruitment of young players between schools has become aggressive, while television coverage and social media hype place enormous pressure on teens before they even finish matric.

If SA rugby genuinely wants transformation and equal opportunity, investment must move beyond elite schools.

Broadcasters, sponsors, and rugby unions should commit to developing rugby infrastructure in ordinary public schools, township schools, and rural communities.

Television cameras should not only arrive when there is already money and prestige attached.

SA cannot keep talking about inclusivity while the system mainly markets privilege.

The next great Springbok could be sitting in a school with no proper field, no gym, and no scouts watching.

Talent exists everywhere. Opportunity does not. — Burton Brown, Buffalo Flats