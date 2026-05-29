EDITORIAL | Expanded Currie Cup could restore balance and transformation

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It’s no secret that the playing fields have not been even across the SA rugby landscape for decades, says the writer.

Talk of the defective SA Cup rugby competition being shelved to make way for an all-inclusive and more lucrative 14-team Currie Cup competition will be welcomed within Eastern Cape rugby circles.

This follows speculation that SA Rugby bosses may pull the plug on the country’s involvement in Europe’s Champions Cup, which would create an opportunity to bulk up the Currie Cup.

Respected rugby coaches have been at the forefront of talks to scrap the SA Cup, which have considerable merit and should be seriously considered by the game’s decision-makers.

It’s no secret that the playing fields have not been even across the SA rugby landscape for decades.

But for a short period when the Southern Kings were included in Super Rugby, the Eastern Cape has suffered the most, with no place at the table among the country’s bigger unions.

One hears administrators talking about how the Eastern Cape is the bedrock of black rugby and how important it is for producing Springboks.

But there’s little to no action to back up this worn-out statement.

SA Rugby needs to listen to pleas and make more money available to fund an enlarged Currie Cup

Yes, both Border and EP have been the architects of their own demise at times, with infighting and poor administration.

But if SA Rugby is serious about the region, it needs to make a sustained effort to help the provinces retain their talent, instead of having their ranks plundered for black players by provinces that don’t produce their own.

This season, Border rugby fans had to watch as their weak team got thumped out of sight weekly in the SA Cup.

It was not about whether Border would win this week; it was whether Border would concede 100 points or not.

It came close on a few occasions, with 87, 94 and 97 being put on them by the Cheetahs, Pumas and Griquas, respectively.

They lost all nine of their matches, suffering a -496 points difference in the process.

Opposition teams scored more than 50 points against them seven times.

SA Rugby needs to listen to pleas and make more money available to fund an enlarged Currie Cup so that cash-strapped unions like Border and EP can boost their squads with decent players and provide a proper pipeline for their personnel to shine.

With teams like the Bulls, Sharks and WP visiting KuGompo City and Gqeberha, interest among the public would soar.

Participation at a higher level would also make EP and the Bulldogs a more attractive proposition for sponsors.

If something is not done, the game could stagnate beyond repair among unions trapped in the lower tiers.

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