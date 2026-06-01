INSIGHT | Good governance can see Dikeni reclaim its legacy

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Dikeni carries a legacy of excellence, but that legacy is increasingly overshadowed by persistent service delivery failures that affect daily life and economic activity, writes the author. Picture:

Dikeni holds a special place in SA’s intellectual and historical landscape.

As the home of the University of Fort Hare, an institution that shaped some of Africa’s most influential leaders, the town carries a legacy of excellence.

Yet today, that legacy is increasingly overshadowed by persistent service delivery failures that affect daily life and economic activity.

These challenges are not unique to Dikeni.

They reflect a broader national crisis.

According to recent data, more than 40% of SA’s municipalities are in financial distress, while audit outcomes continue to reveal deep-rooted governance failures.

The auditor-general has consistently reported that more than 70% of municipalities fail to implement effective consequence management, meaning poor performance is rarely addressed decisively.

The impact of these failures is felt directly by communities.

Statistics SA indicates that more than 20% of households experience regular water supply interruptions, while access to reliable sanitation and refuse removal remains inconsistent in many smaller towns.

In some municipalities, non-revenue water losses exceed 40%, meaning nearly half of treated water is lost through leaks, theft, or poor infrastructure.

The country’s infrastructure maintenance backlog is estimated in the hundreds of billions of rand, further compounding service delivery challenges.

In Dikeni, these statistics are not abstract, they are visible realities.

Residents face erratic water supply, irregular waste collection, deteriorating roads, and unreliable electricity.

These issues undermine not only quality of life but also local economic development, discouraging investment and limiting opportunities.

The question is: what practical, evidence-based strategy can reverse this trend?

The answer lies not in developing another policy document, but in strengthening execution, accountability, and local ownership, supported by proven models that have worked in similar contexts.

One such model comes from Rwanda.

Despite having limited resources, Rwanda has achieved significant improvements in service delivery through a system of performance contracts known as Imihigo.

The principle is simple: leaders commit to measurable targets, progress is tracked regularly, and results are made public.

Crucially, performance is linked to consequences.

This model addresses a key weakness in SA’s local government system.

While policies and plans are abundant, implementation remains inconsistent.

Research shows that municipalities with clear performance management systems and regular monitoring achieve significantly better service delivery outcomes.

For Dikeni, the lesson is clear: improvement begins with setting measurable targets.

For example, the municipality could commit to resolving 80% of reported water leaks within a set timeframe, ensuring weekly refuse collection across all wards, and addressing priority road repairs within defined deadlines.

These targets must be realistic, time-bound, and publicly communicated.

Equally important is performance tracking.

Evidence suggests that organisations that track performance regularly are up to 30% more efficient in delivering services, largely because problems are identified and addressed early.

However, the most critical factor is consequence management.

The auditor-general’s findings highlight that the absence of consequences is one of the biggest drivers of poor performance in municipalities.

Systems that enforce accountability consistently show improved outcomes, as officials are incentivised to deliver results.

Another key reform is prioritising basic services.

Surveys consistently show that access to water, sanitation, electricity, and roads are the most important concerns for residents.

Yet municipalities often allocate resources across too many competing priorities.

By focusing on these essentials, Dikeni can deliver visible improvements within 60 to 90 days, which can significantly increase public trust and satisfaction.

Decentralisation is equally important.

Studies indicate that localised decision-making can improve service delivery response times by up to 30%.

In practice, this means empowering ward-level teams and technical staff to address issues without waiting for central approval. Faster decisions lead to faster solutions.

Community participation must also be strengthened.

Evidence from participatory governance models shows that projects involving community input are more likely to be completed successfully and maintained over time.

Establishing ward-based forums and using simple communication tools such as WhatsApp or SMS systems can improve reporting and responsiveness.

Dikeni also benefits from the presence of UFH, which represents a valuable resource for innovation and technical support.

An economic development strategy must run alongside service delivery reform.

With youth unemployment in SA exceeding 45%, the town must actively stimulate economic activity by leveraging its existing assets.

Investment in basic infrastructure, reliable water, roads, and electricity, also directly enables economic growth, as businesses depend on these services to operate.

Evidence consistently shows that towns with stable service delivery experience higher levels of investment and job creation.

Financial management remains a critical concern.

With irregular municipal expenditure in SA reaching tens of billions of rand annually, budgets for water, sanitation, and infrastructure must be protected and linked directly to outcomes.

Every rand spent should translate into measurable service improvements.

To improve co-ordination, the municipality could establish a service delivery war room, where key officials meet weekly to review progress, identify bottlenecks, and take corrective action.

Service delivery must also be linked to economic inclusion.

Creating community-based service brigades for maintenance, cleaning, and minor repairs can improve service delivery, while providing employment and skills development.

Transparency and independent monitoring are equally essential.

Regular public reporting and external oversight can strengthen accountability and rebuild trust between the municipality and the community.

The evidence is clear: SA does not suffer from a lack of plans, it suffers from a lack of execution.

Dikeni is no exception.

Siphiwo Gladman Fumbeza is the author of 'Beyond Grandmother’s Mandate: The Fathers Who Forge My Path’. He writes in his personal capacity.