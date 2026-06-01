READER LETTER | Worrying silence from authorities on ultimatum given to migrants

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Gauteng and other areas of the country have for several weeks seen civil society groups marching to protest against illegal immigration. Picture:

A rapidly growing movement has set a date — a deadline for all undocumented migrants in SA to leave the country.

What worries me most is the deafening silence from the authorities.

To those of us concerned about the stability of the country, this is not an empty threat.

It is a real test of our law enforcement agencies, intelligence services, and the entire state apparatus.

How can the government allow this kind of mobilisation during an election year?

Some people might be arming themselves in anticipation of the looming June deadline.

We know there are many lethal weapons already in the wrong hands.

Recently, an army facility was broken into and ammunition and assault rifles were stolen.

With large numbers already on the streets, the question is unavoidable: will the situation be controllable come June?

What is the plan to remove millions of people believed to be in the country unlawfully?

And what criteria will mobs use to identify “unregistered” immigrants on their D-Day?

Why has this been allowed to go on for so long?

When will the head of state address the nation and read the riot act?

In moments like these, citizens expect a proactive government stance — both dialogue to defuse tensions and firm enforcement of the rule of law.

If the utterances circulating on social media are anything to go by, our fears are justified until the security cluster or the president speaks directly to the nation.

SA’s history of mob violence has left the economy bleeding and many people in body bags.

This is not sweeping generalisation or exaggeration. We had the July unrest in 2021.

Unless something drastic is done, we risk another “winter unrest”.

Community leaders, including the clergy, should already be publicly pleading for calm.

A country awash with illegal arms cannot allow citizens to take the work of the police and other arms of the state into their own hands.

Some of those targeted come from countries that have been ravaged by wars and might be militarily trained themselves.

SA is a peaceful, democratic country with a loving people. Let no-one allow her to deviate from that character.

Let us appeal for peace and call on authorities to prevent the unknown.

No-one doubts the right of citizens to raise concerns and to protest.

But the modus operandi on display raises serious questions. What exactly is at play here? — Sizwe Kupelo is a former journalist and philanthropist