INSIGHT | Pitfalls of postgraduate studying in face of SA’s unemployment crisis

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Perhaps the crisis itself has become so normalised that another article about unemployed young people risks disappearing into the background noise of national exhaustion. File photo

I am writing about a subject that South Africans have been speaking about for years, ever since youth unemployment reached levels so severe that no amount of political rhetoric could conceal the reality any longer.

Perhaps editors have grown tired of the statistics.

Perhaps the crisis itself has become so normalised that another article about unemployed young people risks disappearing into the background noise of national exhaustion.

And yet silence feels irresponsible.

Youth unemployment in SA is becoming a generational condition, shaping identity, hope, mental health, education and the meaning of adulthood itself.

At a postgraduate funding fair hosted at Rhodes University, one interaction with a student stayed with me long after the event had ended.

She was bright and had achieved a master’s degree. Now she wanted to pursue a PhD.

Her concern, however, was not only about academic progression. It was about survival.

“Does Nelson Mandela University have teaching opportunities for postgraduate students?” she asked me.

Behind the question sat a much larger anxiety — how does one build a life in a country where youth unemployment continues to rise, professional opportunities remain scarce and postgraduate study increasingly feels like both aspiration and refuge?

What struck me was not simply the question itself, but the assumptions underneath it.

Many postgraduate students genuinely believe that academic progression naturally creates professional opportunity.

But this is not how universities work.

I explained to the student that being registered for postgraduate study does not automatically make one eligible for opportunities.

This was not intended to discourage her.

It was intended to introduce her to the hidden curriculum of academia, the institutional knowledge that many students are never explicitly taught.

At the funding fair, I found myself explaining things many institutions remain silent about.

Funding does not simply “exist”. NRF grants are highly competitive and departments compete for limited opportunities.

Students are often told to “apply for funding” without ever being taught how funding ecosystems actually operate.

What troubled me most was the emotional weight many students are carrying.

One could sense the pressure beneath their questions — What comes next?

What if there are no jobs? What if academia itself cannot absorb us?

These are not irrational fears. SA’s unemployment crisis has fundamentally altered the meaning of higher education.

I do not want to bore you with the statistics, but in case we have become desensitised to the scale of what is unfolding around us, the numbers remain deeply unsettling.

Statistics South Africa recently reported that unemployment among young people between the ages of 25 and 34 continues to sit at crisis levels, fluctuating between about 38% and 44% in recent quarters.

South African universities have become increasingly successful at expanding access to higher education.

More students than ever before are entering postgraduate spaces, particularly black students historically excluded from these institutions.

This is important and necessary. But what happens when higher education expands faster than meaningful economic inclusion?

For some students, a PhD remains an intellectual calling.

For many others, if we are honest, it is also becoming a way of postponing economic exclusion.

What becomes striking when one studies labour trends more closely is that unemployment shifts differently among older adults with established professional experience, networks and institutional familiarity.

While older South Africans are certainly not immune to economic hardship, the labour market increasingly rewards experience, organisational literacy and demonstrated professional adaptability.

In practical terms, this means that a 42-year-old entering a PhD programme after decades of work experience often competes very differently from a 24-year-old who has moved directly from honours to master’s to doctoral study without meaningful exposure beyond university spaces.

This is not a moral judgement. It is a structural reality.

As someone who entered doctoral study later, after years of professional and institutional experience, I know my own relationship with academia is fundamentally different from someone entering directly from postgraduate study.

When I speak in academic spaces, I do so not only through theory, but through accumulated encounters with organisational systems, communities, professional failures, contradictions and lived realities beyond the university itself.

That changes how one navigates opportunity, competition and even rejection.

Yet universities rarely create spaces for honest conversations about these differences.

Instead, students are often encouraged to continuously pursue the “next qualification” without equally developing professional adaptability, relationship-building skills, organisational understanding or broader career literacy.

Walking through Rhodes University that morning, I became increasingly aware of how universities can simultaneously function as sites of intellectual possibility and spaces of insulation.

Historically elite campuses often create a strange psychological distance from the socioeconomic realities beyond their gates.

Once inside, one enters carefully maintained worlds of libraries, seminars, lawns and institutional order that can temporarily obscure the instability shaping life outside the university.

And perhaps that is part of the problem.

Universities can unintentionally create the illusion that academic progression itself is a stable pathway forward, while the labour market outside continues shifting beneath students’ feet.

But eventually the outside world arrives.

And many students realise too late that qualifications alone are no longer enough.

SA does not simply have a graduate unemployment problem.

It has a deeper disjuncture between higher education expansion and meaningful economic inclusion.

Until universities, government and employers confront this honestly, many students will continue entering postgraduate study believing they are moving closer to stability, while unknowingly stepping into increasingly uncertain terrain.

Busisiwe Madikizela-Theu, Nelson Mandela University social work lecturer