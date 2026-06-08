How public libraries are left to decay

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The annual report of the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) for the 2024/25 financial year revealed that the region manages 19 public libraries on behalf of the provincial government with an operating budget of R44.1m: where only R17,883 (0.04%) is subsidised to this budget by the provincial government.

A few years ago in the 2018/19 financial year, the provincial government subsidised R15.8m (48.7%) to the R31m operating budget that the BCM set aside for its 18 libraries at the time.

In other words, over a period of seven years, from 2018 to 2025, BCM has only managed to either build or appropriate one public library, whereas the provincial government has defunded public libraries in this region down by 99%: from subsiding R15.8m in 2018/19 down to only R17,883 in 2024/25.

This latest BCMM report further highlights the implications of these austerity measures: the libraries have a high vacancy rate, staff morale is low, the latest technologies required to manage a modern age library service are not in place, books are either outdated or insufficient, and the criminal theft of the remaining equipment does not get replaced with the same quality and speed required due to substandard insurance schemes.

At a customer service level, most visitors are the unemployed: wherein they are looking for newspaper vacancies or WiFi connection to access opportunities.

I have not read similar reports in-depth from other municipalities and provinces, but the size, status, and location of the BCMM as a metro gives me, at least, a good sense of what is probably going on broadly with the state of public libraries in urban SA.

These developments are concerning for three reasons. First, public libraries are a glue that holds communities together. It is where we gather, meet, and connect to exchange ideas, literature, and dialogue to enrich our cultures.

Second, public libraries are generational institutions for socialisation: where we inculcate a culture of learning in our children and nurture our communities into civil values of engagement.

Third, public libraries offer perspectives and insights to help us interpret the world we inhabit: to enhance our political communities and repair our shared humanity. In essence, the public library makes us become an engaged community that is invested in building its future.

I specifically highlight these psycho-spiritual dividends of the public library to illustrate its priceless value.

This viewpoint departs from the narrow, instrumentalist, and commercial narratives that seek to shift public libraries into empty digital abodes that must scramble for revenue schemes.

This neoliberalisation of the public library has resulted into its defunding, decay and vandalism at the expense of communities today. There needs to be a fundamental paradigm shift on how we interpret the purpose and objective of a public library.

We must move away from the commercial premise and return to the communal essence. We need more public libraries that are hyper-funded and prioritised by the state because they are the soul of the community. The manner and scale of how we fund our public libraries will reveal the true extent of our values.

Such libraries must be a hybrid genre of the latest equipment, accessible to all for free, and they must be fit for the new age: alongside traditional spaces for us as the old school folks who still prefer the touch and smell of a new book, and the wooden shelves, desks, and chairs for handwriting, public seminars, and book launches.

To achieve this requires an engaged community that is organised to force the arm of the state with consistent mass action until this is done. The polite option of appealing for their conscience will keep landing us on this downward tunnel towards further defunding and potential privatisation. We are therefore left with our only collective strength of resistance to rescue our communities ourselves. There is just no other alternative.

Countries in the Scandinavian region possess the highest number of community libraries per capita with the highest literacy rates in the world. Undoubtedly, this contributes a great deal to why their societies are more cohesive. We are of course on a different historical context, but we possess all the necessary attributes to fix the state of our pedagogical heritage. Besides, no civilisation or nation that takes itself seriously with an interest to preserve itself can neglect the necessity of enhancing its intellectual culture.

Dr Pedro Mzileni is a senior lecturer of sociology at the University of Zululand writing in personal capacity