READER LETTER | Belts don’t pay rent — ask about the purse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mdantsane's newly crowned WBC minimumweight champion Siyakholwa Kuse with family at their Ngidi informal settlement home in NU8 in Mdantsane. Picture: S

Why are we celebrating Siya Kuse’s belt but not his bank balance?

In the boxing world, the purse is public information.

Kuse achieved what few South Africans have: the WBC strawweight title.

The local media ran headlines, the Eastern Cape government posed for photos, and the fans cheered.

But somewhere in that celebration, we forgot to ask a simple question: How much did he actually earn?

Instead, we only talk about the belt, meanwhile, Kuse is quietly being portrayed intentionally or not as a grateful beggar who should be satisfied with a handshake, R100,000 and photograph with other “exploited” champions.

That is not sport. That is exploitation dressed up as celebration.

Let’s be blunt: R100,000 is the standard one-day appearance fee for a top‑tier athlete in SA.

Strangely enough, no journalist asks. No promoter volunteers the number.

No sports council demands transparency.

And that silence allows a rotten system to continue where boxers risk their brains and bodies while promoters pocket the real money.

The belt means nothing if the man wearing it cannot pay his rent, feed his family, or save for the inevitable medical bills that come with his trade.

Enough of the photo shoots. Enough of the hollow praise. Ask about the purse.

Eastern Cape you have a world champion. Let’s end exploitation. — Simphiwe Nzundzu, via email

Stop insulting journalists doing their job

What is this trend gaining ground? I can’t say it’s new because we’ve endured it and tolerated it for too long.

When did it become fashionable for politicians to insult journalists when asked pointed questions on behalf of the public.

Maybe it was Julius Malema while he was president of the ANCYL when he told a journalist to “come out, get out of this revolutionary house”.

Not many remember the basic question posed about a leader such as Malema living in Sandton, while criticising others for doing the same.

Other famous incidents of plain rudeness towards journalists can be seen in interviews involving UDM leader General Bantu Holomisa, who has become famous for his short and curt responses to journalists.

Famous for exerting seniority over journalists where everyone is reduced to a “kwedini”. Where are we?

The MKP’s secretary-general, Sibonelo Nomvalo, has also taken up this nasty habit.

I understand it must be stressful considering the rate of expulsion and suspension at the MKP but why take it out on others?

Is taking shots at journalists the easiest way to trend?

Is this the easiest way to garner votes? Is it social media?

Remember, journalists have families too and they too take offence when one of their own is insulted. For what? Doing their job? — Phethu Soga, via email