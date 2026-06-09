Many questions around plan to tackle illegal migration

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The government has been accused of not doing enough to address the crisis. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU/ File photo

For some time, there has been rising public frustration, growing social tensions and increasing incidents of anti-foreigner violence across SA.

Some political formations and civic groupings have joined the bandwagon and have turned the crisis into a campaign tool.

The government has been accused of not doing enough to address the crisis.

In its response, albeit late, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday.

His diagnosis is correct in recognising that many South Africans are concerned about the impact of undocumented migration on public services, employment opportunities and community safety.

Citizens expect the state to know who enters the country, who remains legally, and who does not.

At the same time, Ramaphosa’s warning against taking the law into private hands deserves strong support.

No democracy can allow citizens or organised groups to demand identity documents in the streets, intimidate foreign nationals or conduct their own immigration enforcement.

Such actions undermine the rule of law and risk turning public frustration into dangerous xenophobic violence.

In his address, Ramaphosa also unveiled an elaborate plan of action to address the immigration crisis.

While some of the ideas make a lot of sense, many of us are asking: What’s new? To what extent will these plans be implemented?

He said the government would crack down on the violation of the country’s immigration and labour laws.

It also aims to prevent people from entering SA irregularly and illegally.

The laws are there, but they are violated with little or no consequences.

There are so many stories of how those posted at the borders turn out to be conduits of illegal immigration.

So increasing numbers or deploying new technology may not be an answer to corrupt activities at the border and by extension at home affairs.

Some captains of industry are enjoying the benefits of cheap labour of undocumented migrants.

Will the government be brave enough to imprison them, as the president threatened? Only time will tell.

Ramaphosa also intends to send envoys across the continent to engage his counterparts on how to handle migration challenges.

We wonder if they will tackle real push-and-pull factors behind migration.

The reality is that several foreign nationals in SA are economic refugees running away from their misruled countries.

SA has been cosying up to some of these rulers. Will Ramaphosa now look them in the eye and tell them to fix their countries?

Above all, is there any budget to roll out all these big plans the government is talking about?

Let’s hope the president and his cabinet live up to their pronouncements.

The country needs lawful governance, not mob violence; effective immigration management, not xenophobia; and practical solutions, not political scapegoating.