AI revolution has already arrived in schools

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There is a quiet revolution happening in classrooms across SA, and most adults in the room have no idea it is already well under way.

While policymakers debate frameworks, while committees draft and redraft national strategies, and while school governing bodies schedule meetings to discuss “the AI question,” our children have already answered it for themselves.

They are using generative artificial intelligence tools, ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and a growing pattern of others, write essays, solve mathematical problems, generate project ideas, summarise textbooks, and navigate the academic demands of a school system that was never designed with these tools in mind.

The question we must urgently ask ourselves, as parents, as teachers, as a society, is not whether our children are using AI.

They are. The real question is: are we equipped to guide them in using it wisely, ethically and responsibly?

Let us be honest with ourselves. The average South African teenager with a smartphone and data access has had generative AI at their fingertips for the better part of three years.

They have explored it with the natural curiosity that defines youth, largely without adult guidance, largely without ethical frameworks, and largely without any formal school policy telling them what is acceptable and what is not.

In many households, the child knows more about these tools than the parent.

In many classrooms, the pupil is more fluent in AI than the teacher standing at the front of the room.

This is not a criticism of our parents or our teachers.

It reflects how rapidly this technology has moved and how slowly institutional responses tend to follow.

But the gap between where our children are and where our adult guidance systems are, have become dangerously wide, and it is our collective responsibility to close it.

When we speak of the ethical use of AI in schools, we are talking about a layered and complex conversation that goes far beyond simply telling a child “Don’t let AI write your essay for you.”

Ethical AI use in an educational context encompasses questions of academic integrity, yes, but it also includes understanding how these systems work, recognising their biases and limitations, knowing when to trust AI-generated information and when to question it, and developing the critical thinking skills to use AI as a tool rather than a support.

A grade 10 pupil in Johannesburg who uses Gemini to help structure a Life Sciences assignment is not necessarily cheating.

A grade 12 pupil in Cape Town who submits an entirely AI-generated essay as their own original work absolutely is.

The difference lies in supervised, intentional and transparent use, and that distinction can only be taught if teachers and parents understand it themselves.

This is where we face our most pressing challenge.

Many of our teachers, through no fault of their own, have received no formal training on AI tools, no professional development on how to integrate them meaningfully into lesson plans, and no clear institutional guidance on what constitutes acceptable use in their specific school context.

They are being asked to referee a game whose rules have not yet been written.

At home, the situation is equally complex. South African parents are navigating an entirely new parenting frontier.

Many are working multiple jobs, managing household pressures, and simply do not have the bandwidth to monitor every digital interaction their child has.

Others are digitally confident but unsure how to have meaningful conversations about AI ethics with their teenagers.

A significant number are simply unaware of the extent to which their children are already engaging with these platforms.

What parents need is not a lecture, it is practical, accessible, plain-language guidance.

They need to understand what generative AI is, what it can and cannot do, and how to create an environment at home where their child feels comfortable discussing how they are using it.

Schools have a responsibility to bridge this gap through parent information evenings, translated resource materials, and open-door conversations that explain the technology rather than slander it.

The goal is not to create fear around AI.

The goal is to raise a generation of young South Africans who are AI-literate, critically engaged and ethically grounded, young people who will enter a workforce where AI fluency will be as fundamental as reading and writing.

SA’s e-Education Policy, originally crafted in 2004 and updated incrementally since, was designed for a world of computer labs, CD-ROMs and early internet access.

It was a visionary document for its time. But that time has passed.

The policy framework we are currently operating under was not conceived with generative AI in mind, was not designed to address the ethical complexities of large language models and does not provide schools with the guidance they need to navigate this new landscape.

We cannot wait for the perfect national AI policy before we act.

The department of basic education’s national AI policy framework, which was in development and subsequently retracted for further review, leaves a significant vacuum at exactly the moment when schools need direction most.

In the absence of a national framework, individual schools and districts are making ad hoc decisions, creating a patchwork of inconsistent approaches that serves no-one well.

What is needed urgently is an interim review and update of the e-Education Policy, one that specifically addresses generative AI, establishes clear principles for ethical use in schools, provides guidance for teachers on integration and assessment, and creates a foundation for parent engagement.

This does not need to be a perfect document. It needs to be a functional one.

We can refine as we learn. What we cannot afford is continued policy silence while our children navigate this terrain alone.

The department of basic education, in partnership with higher education institutions, teacher unions and civil society organisations, should convene an urgent working group to produce interim guidelines within the next six months.

These guidelines should be practical, school-ready and developed with meaningful input from teachers and parents, not handed down from above, but co-created with the people who will implement them.

No conversation about AI in South African schools can be complete without confronting the uncomfortable truth of our digital divide.

The benefits of AI-assisted learning are not equally distributed.

In well-resourced urban schools, particularly former Model C institutions and private schools, pupils have reliable internet access, personal devices and teachers who are beginning to receive AI training.

In rural schools, in township schools, in under-resourced communities across the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal, the picture is starkly different.

Pupils in these communities often lack consistent electricity, let alone broadband connectivity.

Their teachers are managing overcrowded classrooms with outdated resources, and professional development on AI is a distant luxury.

If we are not deliberate and intentional about how we roll out AI education policy, we risk creating a two-tier system where AI literacy becomes yet another advantage of privilege, another mechanism through which inequality is entrenched rather than dismantled.

This is not a new problem, but AI has the potential to dramatically accelerate it.

The digital divide between rural and urban schools is not merely a technological gap, it is an opportunity gap, a futures gap, and ultimately a justice gap.

Any national or interim AI education policy must include specific, funded provisions for rural and under-resourced schools.

Infrastructure investment, offline-capable AI tools, community-based digital literacy programmes, and targeted teacher training in underserved areas must be non-negotiable components of our approach.

SA has always found ways to rise to its most complex challenges when we choose to face them together.

The AI moment in education is one such challenge, and it is also, if we approach it correctly, an extraordinary opportunity.

We need teachers who are empowered, not anxious.

We need parents who are informed, not afraid. We need policies that are current, not obsolete.

And we need a national commitment to ensuring that the benefits of AI in education reach every pupil, in Sandton and in Sekhukhune, in Cape Town and in Cofimvaba.

Our children are not waiting for us to figure this out. They are already in the future.

It is time we joined them, with wisdom, with intention, and with the urgency this moment demands.