EDITORIAL | Anniversary of deadly floods should be time of reflection — and action

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One year later, the waters may have receded but for countless families, the struggle to rebuild has been painfully slow. File photo.

On June 10 2025, a dark cloud engulfed Mthatha. On that fateful morning, we woke up to the news that a minibus transporting pupils had been swept away by the Mthatha River amid heavy rains.

What followed was heart-wrenching: more than 100 people lost their lives in the Eastern Cape as floodwaters wreaked havoc, submerging homes and displacing thousands of people.

One year later, the waters may have receded but for countless families, the struggle to rebuild has been painfully slow.

As the nation pauses to remember those who perished, remembrance alone is not enough.

The true measure of our commitment to the victims lies in what has been done since the floodwaters receded.

While emergency relief and humanitarian assistance provided immediate support, rebuilding lives requires more than temporary shelters, food parcels and promises.

It requires safe housing, restored infrastructure, reliable services and sustained economic opportunities.

The reports we carried this week laid bare the hardships faced by survivors.

Some have gone back to their damaged homes while waiting for the relocation promised by the government.

Fear has become part of their daily lives as they don’t know when will disaster will strike again.

For others, the trauma is still ingrained in their minds.

One woman who lost her family has vowed never to return to Decoligny, where the raging torrent changed her life forever within minutes.

Another resident, who lost three children, has decided to start a new life in Cape Town.

Spare a thought for Nosipho Khosi-Dabane of Tabase village, outside Mthatha. She lost her husband, Calvin, and two sons Iminathi, 15, and Lusanele, 13.

While Calvin and Iminathi were laid to rest, Lusanele’s body was never recovered, and his grave is still open.

One year later, the grieving mother is still hopeful that her son’s remains will be found.

The tragedy has left us with hard lessons, foremost of which is the urgent need for climate-resilient planning and investment in communities that face increasing risks from extreme weather events.

Scientists and disaster management experts have repeatedly warned that climate-related disasters are becoming more frequent and severe.

The Mthatha floods should therefore not be viewed as an isolated event, but as a warning.

If we don’t act on the lessons learnt, future disasters may claim even more lives.

The anniversary of the floods should be a time of reflection, but also of action.

The bereaved families deserve more than annual memorial services and speeches.

They deserve visible progress, lasting support and the assurance that their suffering has led to meaningful change.

One year on, the people of Mthatha are still rebuilding.

The question is whether the rest of the country is doing enough to help them rebuild with hope.