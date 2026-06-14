OpinionPREMIUM

LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Half-a-century on, youth’s task is to create its own opportunities

As we mark this major Soweto anniversary, it’s time to breathe new energy into entrepreneurship for the sake of future generations

Luncedo Mtwentwe

Luncedo Mtwentwe

Contributor

The Eastern Cape has the second-highest unemployment rate in SA, trailing the North West
The Eastern Cape has the second-highest unemployment rate in SA, trailing the North West. File photo (FILE)

This week South Africa marks 50 years since the Soweto uprising, rightly pausing to honour a generation of young people who risked everything in pursuit of a better future.

Today our young people face their own struggles, this time not in the classroom but in the economy. We continue to grapple with one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world.

Regardless where you look, the stats are disheartening, with more than half of young people unemployed and unemployment among those between 15 and 24 exceeding 60%. Recent figures show that more than 250,000 people between the ages of 15 and 34 lost their jobs during the first quarter of this year alone.

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