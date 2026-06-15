READER LETTER | Time to unite in defence of our democracy

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All hands must be on deck to build a brighter future, says the writer. Picture: 123RF

In April, SA marked 32 years of freedom from a painful past.

The story of black people in this country was never only about being denied the vote. Their hardship carried a life sentence.

There was no right to quality education, no freedom of speech, no participation in the economy created by the discovery of minerals in their own soil.

Laws passed from 1913 onwards stripped black people of fertile land.

Traditional leaders and church leaders stood at the forefront against the 1948 apartheid policies.

Many freedom fighters died under torture by the security police.

In 1994, the ANC’s election manifesto promised “a better life for all”, free education and more.

Under the government of national unity led by then president Nelson Mandela, the ANC made real inroads.

A democratic constitution was adopted in 1996. It abolished capital punishment and entrenched the Bill of Rights.

Policies like the RDP were implemented to build decent houses for the poor.

Yet ideological contradictions between the ANC and its tripartite alliance partners caused discomfort.

A fierce debate erupted over the growth, employment and redistribution (Gear) policy.

Both Mandela and Thabo Mbeki sought a strong, capable state.

They preferred credible leaders in government and rejected popularity.

The ANC government has transformed millions of lives.

Mbeki’s administration delivered basic services and sustained economic growth.

Under Jacob Zuma from 2009, the government saved lives through the mass rollout of antiretroviral treatment for HIV and Aids.

It was, however, also a period of unprecedented corruption allegations.

Democracy itself was questioned.

This year, as we celebrated democracy, the country faces new power struggles.

Policies are under scrutiny. Some call for scrapping B-BBEE.

We face accelerated complaints over porous borders, illegal immigration, a shrinking economy and joblessness.

Yet South Africans must not take democracy for granted.

All hands must be on deck to build a brighter future.

The past and present commissions are tools to hold the powerful accountable.

SA has built a strong justice system, Chapter 9 institutions and parliament.

Executive failures are confronted through commissions and policy reviews. Those accused face courts.

This democracy was achieved through blood and sweat.

The gains on the global stage are now challenged. There is no better time to unite in defence of it.

Let no-one, nor any structure, dismantle what was built through sacrifice and loss of life.

SA remains alive with possibility. Let us protect our democracy. ― Sizwe Kupelo is a former journalist and a philanthropist. He writes in his personal capacity.