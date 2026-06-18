EDITORIAL | Instead of deflecting blame, our leaders must own governance failures

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Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane complained this week that delayed government projects and procurement failures at provincial and municipal level were costing young people jobs and opportunities. He is not wrong. Picture:

ANC leaders in government make a habit of deflecting blame for failures of governance as though it happens independently of them.

The deflection starts from the top in the presidency, works its way through the provinces down to the municipalities which, despite being the “coalface” of service delivery, lie at the bottom of the governance barrel.

President Cyril Ramaphosa shakes his head in despair at appalling failures in infrastructure and service delivery at national level and in ANC-led provinces and municipalities as though he carries no responsibility for the situation, or the power to change it.

This is despite the fact that as leader of the majority party and president of the country, he is literally the most powerful person in terms of governance in SA.

Similarly, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane complained this week that delayed government projects and procurement failures at provincial and municipal level were costing young people jobs and opportunities.

He is not wrong.

Under his leadership, Eastern Cape government departments have surrendered to the National Revenue Fund tens of millions of rand in unspent funds intended for government projects.

In August last year, Mabuyane admitted in reply to written questions from the DA that ANC-led municipalities were even worse offenders.

They had failed to spend more than R1.3bn in infrastructure funding over the previous three financial years.

It’s a particularly grave indictment given the shocking service delivery which rides on the back of inefficient governance and collapsed electricity, road, water and sewage infrastructure in most of these municipalities.

Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams admitted in May that three months before the end of the financial year, municipalities in the province had spent just 58% of their R9.3bn in conditional grant allocations.

He spoke as though he did not head the provincial department responsible for ensuring that this did not happen.

Mabuyane constantly “urges” provincial government departments and municipalities to do better.

But he is the captain of this sinking ship. The disaster is happening on his watch, and he has the power to change the outcome.

And yet, the consequence management he is so fond of saying he will visit upon those responsible for failed governance remains unimplemented.

Attempts by our leaders to deflect responsibility simply do not work.

Every single voter knows that leadership should carry with it more than the multimillion-rand salary packages our top politicians earn.

With leadership comes power and with power comes responsibility.

Passing the buck is a failure of leadership and the accountability owed to the electorate.

Our leaders must own their governance failures.