EDITORIAL | African countries lay down a marker at World Cup

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Khulumani Ndamane #3 and Nkosinathi Sibisi #19 of Bafana Bafana walk out of the tunnel for warm-ups before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa at Atlanta Stadium on June 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup under way in North America is delivering a contrasting spectacle, with captivating matches, while off-field incidents keep creeping up.

Since the showpiece kicked off with an encounter SA would love to forget when Bafana Bafana went down 0-2 to co-hosts Mexico, the matches have generally been competitive, with several countries considered minnows displaying impressive performances to underscore the vast improvement of their football standing.

Sadly this has piled more pressure on Bafana Bafana, whose meek surrender to Mexico demonstrated the gulf in class at the top level.

Despite the 2026 edition being blighted by political disruption, teams have been able to focus on the job at hand to deliver impressive performances, dispelling pre-tournament concern about the wisdom of expanding the event to 48 teams, which some predicted would lead to a lack of competitiveness and a low standard.

African countries, who are generally undermined at the world showpiece, have held their own, with commendable displays and only three out of 10 teams losing their opening matches.

The most impressive have been Cape Verde who are the smallest African representatives in terms of poulation size, after they gallantly held pre-tournament favourites Spain to a draw to register their first point in their debut participation.

Naysayers such as Italy, who had criticised the qualifying system, accusing it of granting undeserved countries participation to the showpiece while leaving out worthy countries, have been made to eat humble pie.

Only Tunisia lost by a big margin when they were thrashed 1-5 by Sweden, which led to the sacking of coach Sabri Lamouchi.

Morocco again proved their world-class pedigree, reinforcing predictions of them emulating their top-four finish of the previous edition in Qatar four years ago.

Their dominance of World Cup record-holders Brazil in their 1-1 draw reflected a paradigm shift in world football as Africa keeps raising its stock.

DRC’s gutsy display to frustrate another title contender in Portugal in their stalemate was also a big achievement for the continent, while victories for Ghana and Ivory Coast bode well for the African representatives.

So far only Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and SA have failed to get good results in the first round of matches, with all of them still having a fighting chance, especially after two of them faced giants in their groups, such as Senegal succumbing 1-3 to France and Algeria going down to Argentina-led Lionel Messi’s brilliance.

Had it not been for off-field incidents, the 2026 World Cup edition would be tipped to emulate some of the past showpieces.

We can only hope the standard will be maintained as the matches move into the second round.